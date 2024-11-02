3 Surprising Things ISS Astronauts Are Absolutely Banned From Doing

The International Space Station (ISS) is one of the most massive and complex machines humanity has ever constructed. Five space agencies came together to put it into orbit and maintain it. These were NASA, Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The ISS' first module was launched in 1998, and it took several years before it was fully operational.

Advertisement

Since it entered into stable orbit, the ISS has been manned without fail, with over 270 astronauts from different space organizations arriving and departing over the years. Everything that happens aboard or outside of the ISS is heavily monitored by people planetside, and that's not hyperbole. NASA and the other organizations monitor each astronaut's information, and while they give as much privacy as possible, there's very little to have when you're careening through space at 17,500 mph with the eyes of the world upon you.

Astronauts serving aboard the ISS are heavily regulated in what they can eat, drink, and do. Their tasks are assigned and monitored, and they're required to engage in specific exercise routines to ensure they maintain muscle mass in the microgravity environment. Those aboard the ISS don't merely have everything regulated; they're also prohibited from eating, drinking, and doing certain activities, some of which may surprise you.

Advertisement