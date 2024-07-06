The Challenger Disaster: Behind The Fatal Flaw And The Engineering That Fixed It

From its inception, the Space Race held the attention of people of all nations as the world's superpowers flexed their post-war technological muscle in pursuit of science and brinkmanship. As resources from the government poured into the study and eventual exploration of space, space agencies collaborated on projects of grand importance at a cost unimaginable to the average citizen. The assembly of the country's greatest scientific minds led to rockets capable of leaving the atmosphere and the birth of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA.

Since NASA was founded in 1958, it's developed and executed a range of space missions initially using single-use rockets such as the Saturn V, Titan, and Atlas V. These successful but ultimately wasteful rockets gave way to a reusable craft that would eventually become known simply as the Space Shuttle, introduced in 1976. It became a beloved American icon, executing 135 missions between 1976 and 2011. The United States primary adversary, the Soviet Union, created a shuttle of its own called the Buran, but it flew only once as the Soviet system and its budget were crumbling around it, leaving the Space Shuttle as a symbol of American primacy in the space race. However, NASA suffered a huge loss on January 28, 1986 as the Space Shuttle Challenger burst into flames after takeoff, taking the lives of all aboard and sending the nation into shock. Here is an exploration into what went wrong and how it was corrected.