How Chuck Yeager's Groundbreaking Record Led To The Bell X-2's Tragedy

The Bell X-1 rocket plane proved that man was capable of breaking the sound barrier. Chuck Yeager, a pilot who was already well known for his skill behind the flight stick of a P-51 Mustang during World War II, was the first pilot to travel Mach 1 on October 14th, 1947. Chuck Yeager and the X-1, named "Glamourous Glennis" changed aircraft and the understanding of science forever.

Not content with merely going well over 700 miles per hour, NASA was quick to develop the Bell X-2 rocket plane with its first powered flight occurring on November 18th, 1955 after nearly 10 years of development and unpowered gliding tests that unfortunately resulted in the death of two aviators, Jean L. "Skip" Ziegler and Frank Wolko.

Instead of having a pair of straight wings like the X-1, the X-2's wings were dramatically swept back and the overall airframe was significantly more aerodynamic than its predecessor. It was officially given the name "Starburster." Its method of getting up in the air was unconventional in today's world, but almost par for the course in wacky Cold War-era aviation projects. It was carried into the sky attached to a Boeing B-50 mothership.