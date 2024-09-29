10 International Collaborations That Pushed Space Exploration Into The Future

Space is the final frontier. People have spent millennia looking up at the stars and wondering what all might be out there, and it wasn't too long ago we finally managed to send people up there. In the few decades the world has been engaged in space exploration, great strides have already been made. NASA is exploring innovative new technologies not only to push humanity further into the cosmos but to help people carry on in their day-to-day lives here on Earth.

The United States may have landed on the moon and planted an American flag there, but to achieve the most out of it, space exploration is really more of a team effort. Fortunately, NASA and space programs for other countries have been collaborating on plenty of projects to develop new technology and get clearer glimpses of what's really going on beyond our planet.

If we ever find alternate life or otherwise, it's only appropriate that all of mankind share in the glory. Some of these collaborations are already up and running, while others are just launching, but they show what can be accomplished when countries and international companies work together.