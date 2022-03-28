What Will Happen To The ExoMars Rover Now?

Following a fracture in the space community due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a combined European and Russian rover mission that had been destined for Mars will not be launching this year. Instead, the rover will be put into storage while the European Space Agency (ESA) discusses the future of the mission.

The ExoMars rover — officially named the Rosalind Franklin rover after the famous chemist — had been earmarked for a late 2022 launch. The mission was a joint effort between ESA and the Russian space agency Roscmos, with ESA providing the rover and Roscosmos providing the lander, called Kazachok. The lander would have taken the rover from orbit around Mars to the planet's surface.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ESA suspended its partnership with Roscosmos, saying, "...we deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine" and that there was a "present impossibility of carrying out the ongoing cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars rover mission with a launch in 2022."

Now, the mission will need a new direction if it is to go ahead. "I hope that our Member States will decide that this is not the end of ExoMars, but rather a rebirth of the mission, perhaps serving as a trigger to develop more European autonomy," said ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration David Parker. "We count on brilliant teams and expertise across Europe and with international partners to reshape and rebuild the mission. The team is dedicated and focused on setting out the next steps to ensure we bring this incredible rover to Mars to complete the job it was designed for."