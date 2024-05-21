6 Innovative New Technologies NASA Is Exploring

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is funding further study of six radically new technologies that could transform its future missions. Such projects include new types of space telescopes, propulsion tech, and even a lunar railway system. NASA has for some time invested in ingenious new third-party technologies, from citizen science projects all the way to work by scientific organizations. With the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, funded by the Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD), the space agency aims to encourage groundbreaking tech that could revolutionize future NASA missions. In early May 2024 the U.S. space agency selected six studies as the winners of its 2024 NIAC Phase II awards, and stated it will provide them additional development funding – up to $600,000 over two years — to solve any further budget and technical issues. Once Phase II is complete, successful studies may be greenlit to the final phase, giving them the chance to become an actual NASA mission.

NASA states these NIAC breakthroughs could either be better versions of previous aerospace concepts, or brand new ideas. Its hope with the NIAC program is to partner with entrepreneurs and innovators from the U.S. to build new technology, looking outside the sphere of established aerospace names. NIAC's ambition is to support early stage space research, with a scope ranging from advanced propulsion and robotics to deep space human exploration. Let's take a closer look at the six 2024 NIAC Phase II concept studies.