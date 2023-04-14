10 James Webb Space Telescope Images That Are Changing The Way We See The Universe

By the time Hubble launched in April 1990, astronomers were already thinking about what the next space telescope might look like. While the world marveled at the images Hubble was sending back, plans were underway to build something which could peer back into the earliest days of the universe. Those plans eventually resulted in the James Webb Space Telescope — also known as the JWST.

The JWST is the largest orbiting optical telescope in operation and is designed to maintain piercingly low temperatures of below 40 Kelvin (-233 Celsius, -388 Fahrenheit). The JWST needs to maintain this temperature because it is designed to pick up on infrared light, and anyone who has ever watched "Predator" knows heat generates IR light. If the telescope gets any warmer than 40 Kelvin, its own heat will wash out the faint infrared light from whatever it's observing.

After decades of planning, setbacks, perseverance, and tweaks, the telescope finally launched on Christmas Day 2021. It spent the next few months getting to its permanent home at Earth's L2 Lagrange point and calibrating its instruments. Then, in July 2022, the JWST started sending back images from as close as our own celestial backyard and as distant as 13 billion light years away. Not only are they beautiful, but they're also helping scientists rewrite what we know about the universe and our place in it. Here are 10 images that the JWST has provided us that are changing our understanding of the universe.