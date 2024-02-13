NASA's Newest Space Telescope Program Plans To Find 100,000 Exoplanets: Here's How

With the James Webb Space Telescope launched in 2021 and the Hubble Space Telescope still in operation after more than 30 years, you might think that NASA has enough space telescopes. But each one has a special function, and is useful for different operations. Webb is great for observing some of the most distant galaxies known, and Hubble captures stunning images of objects like nebulae or galaxies. Now, NASA wants a telescope specially for discovering exoplanets.

NASA's next big launch will be the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set for 2027. Originally known as the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope or WFIRST, the telescope's name was changed in 2020 to honor Nancy Grace Roman, a renowned astronomer who worked as NASA's first Chief of Astronomy in the 1960s and 1970s.

The telescope will study the evolution of the universe, particularly to discover exoplanets. Exoplanets, or planets outside of our solar system, are a huge topic in astronomy, and Roman will perform a survey of the sky to search for hundreds of thousands of them.

One feature will make Roman special, and unlike previous exoplanet hunting tools like NASA's Kepler or Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) missions. It will have a special instrument called a coronagraph that will allow it to see exoplanets directly.