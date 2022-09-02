Everything We Know About NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

One of the main things for Roman to study will be exoplanets: Planets outside our solar system. While we've discovered an incredible number of exoplanets — over 5,000 so far — that's just a minute fraction of the total planets out there in the galaxy. One of Roman's aims will be to make an estimate of just how many exoplanets there are in the Milky Way, and whether the systems, which do have planets, are distributed in a certain way.

For this project, Roman will be used in a survey called the Roman Galactic Exoplanet Survey (RGES) to get an overall picture of planetary systems throughout the galaxy (via Digital Trends).

Roman has a particular way that it will hunt for exoplanets. Currently, many exoplanets detected by telescopes like NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS are found using a method called the transit method. This is where a telescope points at a star and looks at its brightness over time. If a planet passes in front of the star, between it and the telescope, the star's brightness will drop a tiny bit. This is what allows researchers to identify exoplanets (via NASA).

Roman will use the transit method too, as well as directly imaging some exoplanets (via NASA). But primarily it will use a technique called microlensing, which takes advantage of the way that gravity causes spacetime to bend. If one star passes in front of another, the gravity of the star in front will warp the light from the one behind, and if the foreground star has planets around it then that can be detected too. This method is great for finding planets which are Earth-mass or smaller, and could perhaps even detect large moons (via NASA).

Roman is currently scheduled for launch by May 2027.