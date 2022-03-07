Hubble Space Telescope's Workhorse Camera Turns 20 - Here Are Some Of Its Best Photos

The Hubble Space Telescope is marking a special occasion today, March 7, 2022, with the 20th anniversary of the installation of one of its most important instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). In the more than 30 years since its launch, Hubble's instruments have been upgraded to keep the telescope up to date with developments in technology, and the ACS has become an essential part of providing the world with beautiful images of space.

ACS was installed in a mission called Hubble Servicing Mission 3B or STS-109, which took place on March 7, 2002. One of the astronauts who worked on the spacewalk to install ACS, Mike Massimino, shared his memories of the mission on NASA's Hubblesite: "We knew ACS would add so much discovery potential to the telescope, but I don't think anybody really understood everything it could do. It was going to unlock the secrets of the universe."

Since its installation, ACS has become Hubble's most frequently used instrument, and it has snapped images of everything from nebulae to galaxies to wide images of space, and even planets within our own solar system. And it has been an invaluable tool for scientists, as well, helping to peel back layers of mysteries like how dark matter is distributed or how clusters of galaxies evolved. The ACS has a very wide field of view, meaning it can see a large portion of the sky, as well as having high sensitivity and image quality which allow it to capture sharp images.