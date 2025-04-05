Which Jeep Vehicles Have Third-Row Seating?

Jeep, the American automobile brand known for its SUVs, crossovers, and off-road-focused vehicles, has a fairly extensive lineup in the U.S. This includes smaller vehicles like the Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Compass, as well as larger SUV models like the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The company also recently ventured into the hybrid/electric space with the launch of the PHEV variants of its existing models, branded "4xe". The current 4xe offerings include the Grand Cherokee 4xe and the Wrangler 4xe. Right off the bat, it is to be noted that none of the PHEV vehicles in Jeep's existing lineup comes in a three-row configuration.

While Jeep's current lineup predominantly consists of SUVs, only a few of them come in a three-row seating layout. These vehicles include the long wheelbase (L) variants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Wagoneer, its long wheelbase sibling, the Jeep Wagoneer L, followed by the super-premium Grand Wagoneer and its long wheelbase trim — the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. To simplify things, only the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, all variants of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer come in a third-row configuration as of 2025.

