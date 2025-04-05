Which Jeep Vehicles Have Third-Row Seating?
Jeep, the American automobile brand known for its SUVs, crossovers, and off-road-focused vehicles, has a fairly extensive lineup in the U.S. This includes smaller vehicles like the Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Compass, as well as larger SUV models like the Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The company also recently ventured into the hybrid/electric space with the launch of the PHEV variants of its existing models, branded "4xe". The current 4xe offerings include the Grand Cherokee 4xe and the Wrangler 4xe. Right off the bat, it is to be noted that none of the PHEV vehicles in Jeep's existing lineup comes in a three-row configuration.
While Jeep's current lineup predominantly consists of SUVs, only a few of them come in a three-row seating layout. These vehicles include the long wheelbase (L) variants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Wagoneer, its long wheelbase sibling, the Jeep Wagoneer L, followed by the super-premium Grand Wagoneer and its long wheelbase trim — the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. To simplify things, only the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, all variants of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer come in a third-row configuration as of 2025.
Jeep Grand Cherokee L: The most affordable Jeep vehicle with third-row seating
If you are looking for the most affordable way to get yourself a third-row SUV from Jeep, the best option is to go for the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, the pricing of which starts under the $40,000 mark as of 2025. As outlined earlier, this long-wheelbase variant of the Jeep Cherokee (204.9 inches) is 11.4 inches longer than the standard variant (193.5 inches).
There aren't too many mechanical changes between the long and short wheelbase variants, with both the vehicles coming powered by the same 3.6 liter V8 gasoline engine that makes 296 hp of power at 6,400 rpm. Both cars feature an eight-speed automatic transmission and are offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options. While both the vehicles share the same engine, the Grand Wagoneer L should feel slightly more sluggish between the two thanks to its greater gross weight (6,500 pounds) and higher payload capability (1,370 pounds). The values for the standard Grand Wagoneer are 6,050 pounds and, 1,280 pounds, respectively. Both the vehicles, however, are rated for identical towing capability (6,050 pounds).
The short wheelbase variant naturally offers lower passenger volume (145 cu.ft.) and interior cargo volume (70.8 cu.ft.) compared to the Grand Wagoneer L, which has the same values at 152 cu.ft. and 84.6 cu.ft., respectively. As the most affordable third-row vehicle from Jeep's stables, pricing for the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L starts at $39,035 for the base Laredo X trim in the 4x2 configuration. Opting for the 4x4 trim bumps the price up to $41,035.
Jeep Wagoneer: All three-row variants explained
Unlike the Grand Cherokee, which only offers three-row seating on the long wheelbase L variants of the vehicle, Jeep's more expensive Wagoneer offers three-row seating as default on almost all of its variants. The only exception is the all-electric, short-wheelbase Wagoneer S, which we will not be discussing in this article.
Jeep offers the Wagoneer in two body styles: a short-wheelbase "standard" Wagoneer and the long-wheelbase Wagoneer L, and as outlined before, both versions provide third-row seating as standard. The standard Jeep Wagoneer is a pretty long vehicle by itself, measuring 214.7 inches while boasting a 123-inch wheelbase. The Wagoneer L, is 12 inches longer, measuring 226.7 inches, and with a wheelbase measuring 130 inches. It goes without saying that the long wheelbase variant offers more room for both the second two and third-row passengers.
As with the Grand Cherokee, both variants of the Jeep Wagoneer share identical engine options and come powered by a 3-liter Hurricane Twin-Turbo engine that makes 420 hp of max power and delivers 486 pound-feet of maximum torque. Pricing for the standard 4x2 Jeep Wagoneer starts at $62,945 for the base Wagoneer trim, going up to $86,320 for the top-tier Series III trim. As for the Wagoneer L lineup, prices for this long-wheelbase variant in the 4x2 option start at $62,945 for the base "Wagoneer" trim, going up to $65,945 for the 4x4 option. The top-end Series III trim is only available as a 4x4 and costs $86,320.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: The most luxurious three-row Jeep
For someone seeking a loaded, feature-packed, and super luxurious three-row SUV from Jeep, the company's Grand Wagoneer lineup is the one to go for. These SUVs are positioned above the standard Wagoneer and Wagoneer L offerings from Jeep. The dimensions of the Grand Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer L models are identical to those of the standard "non-grand" Wagoneer models. The major upgrades to the Grand Wagoneer over the standard Wagoneer models include a more powerful, 3.0L Hurricane Twin-Turbo engine that delivers 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque and a bunch of creature comforts inside the vehicle and an overall touch of premium-ness.
Inside, the Grand Wagoneer features premium materials like Palermo leather, real wood, and aluminum, compared to the bare leather seats. The seating is more luxurious, with standard second-row captain's chairs and quilted leather on all trims. Safety features are enhanced in the Grand Wagoneer, offering advanced options like night vision and hands-free driving assist, along with additional cameras and trailer backup assist. Externally, the Grand Wagoneer stands out with more chrome detailing, power-retractable running boards, and a more refined design.
All Grand Wagoneer models are offered with a 4x4 drivetrain, and pricing for the standard Grand Wagoneer starts at $91,945 for the base "Grand Wagoneer" trim, going up to $114,885 for the top-end Series III Obsidian trim. Prices for the Grand Wagoneer L trim start at $94,945 for the base variant and go up to an eye-watering $117,885 for the top-end model.