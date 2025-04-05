Harbor Freight's Icon T10 Diagnostic Tool: How Much Is It And What Can It Do?

At its core, the Icon T10 is an OBDII code reader, and it does all the standard things these tools do. You connect the T10 to OBDII-equipped vehicles (those built after 1996) via the OBDII port beneath the driver-side dash. Unlike many basic scan tools, the T10 uses a wireless connection, allowing for more versatility while reading DTCs and performing diagnostics. Once connected to the vehicle, you can use the Icon scan tool to read and clear stored DTCs.

Advertisement

However, the T10 is much more than a basic scan tool. In addition to reading and clearing DTCs, the Icon device also provides access to a database of potential fixes for various DTCs and comes with a two-year subscription to code-assist software and a one-year subscription to Icon's TRUEFIX software. The tool allows you to view real-time data and monitor various vehicle functions, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), as well as perform numerous system tests. The Icon T10 scanner even comes with a built-in wireless 12-volt car battery tester, enabling you to perform starting, battery, and charging tests and provide printouts of the test results to your customers. Another sweet feature of the T10 is the integrated borescope camera, allowing you to perform deep engine inspections without large-scale disassembly.

Advertisement

The T10 scan tool comes with USB-C and USB-A ports for charging, a 10.1-inch color touchscreen display, and a facial-recognition screen lock feature. It's compatible with most domestic, Asian, and European vehicles built after 1996 and features a built-in 4-gigabyte memory and 128-gigabyte storage system. As mentioned, the Icon T10 professional scan tool boasts a 4.8 out of five stars based on dozens of customer reviews.