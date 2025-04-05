Harbor Freight's Icon T10 Diagnostic Tool: How Much Is It And What Can It Do?
If you've been involved in automotive repair for a while, you probably know that modern vehicles use onboard diagnostic (OBD) systems to help notify us when there's a problem. The OBD system works with the car's computer or powertrain control module (PCM) and a network of sensors and electrical components to monitor critical areas of the vehicle. If the system detects an error or malfunction, it can trigger the check engine light and store a diagnostic trouble code (DTC). In order to identify the DTC and diagnose the reason for the check engine light's appearance, you'll need a diagnostic tool known as a code reader or OBDII scanner. While there are a few ways to identify your check engine light codes without a scanner, most modern vehicles do require you to use a code reader to check and clear DTCs.
Fortunately, OBDII code readers don't have to be extremely expensive. Many budget versions exist and provide basic functions, like allowing you to read and delete stored DTCs. However, if you're looking for a professional code reader, prices can begin to climb quickly. For example, popular professional scan tools include models like the Snap-On Triton-D10 and the Autel MaxiCOM Ultra Lite, which sell for $6,550 and $2,859, respectively. Luckily, there are still professional-level options that cost less than $2,000.
Harbor Freight's Icon T10 Professional Diagnostic Scanner sells for $1,700. While still pricey, it's significantly cheaper than the Snap-On model, which Harbor Freight claims to be similar in features to the T10. If you're wondering what the Icon T10 scan tool can do, stick around. Here's everything you need to know.
What does Harbor Freight's Icon T10 diagnostic tool do?
At its core, the Icon T10 is an OBDII code reader, and it does all the standard things these tools do. You connect the T10 to OBDII-equipped vehicles (those built after 1996) via the OBDII port beneath the driver-side dash. Unlike many basic scan tools, the T10 uses a wireless connection, allowing for more versatility while reading DTCs and performing diagnostics. Once connected to the vehicle, you can use the Icon scan tool to read and clear stored DTCs.
However, the T10 is much more than a basic scan tool. In addition to reading and clearing DTCs, the Icon device also provides access to a database of potential fixes for various DTCs and comes with a two-year subscription to code-assist software and a one-year subscription to Icon's TRUEFIX software. The tool allows you to view real-time data and monitor various vehicle functions, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), as well as perform numerous system tests. The Icon T10 scanner even comes with a built-in wireless 12-volt car battery tester, enabling you to perform starting, battery, and charging tests and provide printouts of the test results to your customers. Another sweet feature of the T10 is the integrated borescope camera, allowing you to perform deep engine inspections without large-scale disassembly.
The T10 scan tool comes with USB-C and USB-A ports for charging, a 10.1-inch color touchscreen display, and a facial-recognition screen lock feature. It's compatible with most domestic, Asian, and European vehicles built after 1996 and features a built-in 4-gigabyte memory and 128-gigabyte storage system. As mentioned, the Icon T10 professional scan tool boasts a 4.8 out of five stars based on dozens of customer reviews.
What other diagnostic tools does Harbor Freight sell?
Besides the Icon T10 professional scanner, Harbor Freight offers several other automotive diagnostic tools at various price points. If you're looking for a code reader with a similar design to the T10, the Icon T7 Professional Wired Diagnostic Scanner offers many of the same features, like a touchscreen display, live graphing, and test/reset features. The T7 differs from the T10 in that it costs significantly less at $400, does not offer wireless connectivity, and also doesn't offer battery testing or borescope inspection capabilities.
If you're in the market for a budget code reader, Harbor Freight has you covered, too. At $40 ($28 for Inside Track Club members), the CEN-TECH OBD2 Code Reader is the cheapest auto scan tool that Harbor Freight sells. It's a bare-bones device designed primarily for checking and deleting stored DTCs. However, it does provide a few extra features. The CEN-TECH scanner is compatible with OBDII-equipped vehicles built after 1996 and allows users to read and clear DTCs, read PCM and transmission control module (TCM) data, view freeze-frame data, and read data collected by the oxygen or O2 sensors.
Besides the relatively pricey T10, the more affordable T7, and the budget CEN-TECH scanner, Harbor Freight sells numerous other automotive scan tools. If you're in the market for a mid-range option that still provides a lot of features, the Zurich ZR13s OBD2 Code Reader may be worth a look. The wired scan tool allows you to read and clear DTCs, as well as SRS, ABS, and TPMS data and codes. It's capable of displaying freeze-frame data and comes with free access to the Repair Solutions 2 app. The Zurich device costs $150, but Inside Track Club members can snag it for $120.