2025 Cadillac Optiq First Drive: A Surprising Twist On Chevy's Equinox EV

One of the most surprising EV debuts of last year emerged somewhat out of left field. Now, almost a year later, Chevrolet Equinox EVs seemingly follow me around West LA at nearly every turn. Chevy clearly nailed the perfect recipe for a popular electric crossover and this year, Cadillac wants a taste too with the new all-electric Optiq, which shares a platform with the Equinox.

Advertisement

The ingredients appear fairly straightforward: boost the style points, add some premium materials, bump up the power with standard dual-motor all-wheel drive, and slide in plenty of tech features. The result fits into Caddy's lineup as a slightly more angular crossover harboring sporty aspirations, with just over 300 miles of range and priced just under $60,000 to compete with entry-level luxury EVs including the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60, and maybe even the Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Yet precisely because the Optiq shares that Ultium chassis with the Equinox, small doubts persisted in the back of my mind after an early static preview last year. Namely, how Cadillac might improve driving engagement, since most Ultium cars tend to fall into the duller end of the spectrum. That impression mattered less for Equinox, because of the price point but also likely because it weighs the least out of Chevy's electric SUVs, yet Caddy's decision to show off the Optiq on the weather-beaten roads of San Francisco and the Marin headlands still surprised me as a bold move.

Advertisement