Is Microsoft Really Coming Out With A Xbox Handheld? A Look At The Rumors Surrounding The Console

The market for gaming handhelds has exploded within the past couple of years. While the Nintendo Switch has remained the go-to option for budget-conscious buyers with a certain affinity for Nintendo's gaming ecosystem, hardcore gaming enthusiasts are finding a home within the Windows and Steam ecosystem of handheld gaming rigs. The biggest surprise, however, has been the absence of Microsoft, despite being the lead player across PC, console, and cloud gaming. That might change soon, albeit not directly.

Chatter about Microsoft's plans for gaming handhelds first intensified towards the end of 2024. The company's gaming chief, Phil Spencer, told Bloomberg that there's a certain expectation for a Microsoft handheld. "Although the company is working on prototypes and considering what it might do, Spencer also asked his group to look at the market and develop its vision based on what it learns. Such a device is a few years out," the report said. Interestingly, Spencer rejected the idea of an Xbox handheld back in 2014.

In another Bloomberg interview, Xbox Vice President Sarah Bond also hinted at Microsoft's keen interest in the handheld gaming market. "I want people to think no matter who you are, you can come to Xbox and find a game," Bond was quoted as saying. In an interaction with IGN, Spencer also mentioned that being able to play games locally on a device is important when asked about the ideal traits of an Xbox gaming handheld. So far, Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed an in-house Xbox handheld, but such a product might come from elsewhere.

