25% Of Gaming Fans Would Consider Buying This Steam Deck Alternative - SlashGear Survey

This steam deck alternative has gaming fans leaning towards it, and it has something Valve's handheld console doesn't. The Steam Deck is still generating some buzz within the gaming community, especially now that Valve finally dropped the waiting list for buyers. Ever since its arrival, however, numerous Steam Deck alternatives have already entered the market. These portable gaming machines are already winning some fans over by addressing and even outdoing some of the Steam Deck's surprising pros and cons. Given how the Steam Deck's specs are competent enough to take on casual desktop setups, that's saying a lot.

Now, there are a couple of standouts in the pocket gaming PC market, particularly the ones from Ayaneo and GPD. The Ayaneo Air puts gaming chops in a more portable, lightweight form factor, while the beefier Ayaneo Next comes with power that rivals the Steam Deck. On the other hand, the GPD Win 3 features gaming hardware that's quite different from competing devices. Both manufacturers offer hardware with enough oomph to give Valve a run for its money, but will that be enough to win gaming fans over as well?