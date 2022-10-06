Steam Deck Dock Now Available As Buyers Get Some Huge Shipping News

After months of delays, waiting lists, and every other supply chain issue you could possibly think of, Valve finally has some good news for people hoping to get their hands on a Steam Deck. You can, in certain regions. The company has announced that its handheld console is now available to order without a waiting list. The Steam Deck is available in three models, with the difference being the amount of internal storage the console has available.

The most basic model, a 64GB Steam Deck, will set you back $399 and features eMMC storage. The mid-tier model sports a 256GB NVMe SSD and costs $529, while the top-range model has a 512GB NVMe SSD and costs $649. If you opt for the more expensive models, you do get some goodies bundled in and the $649 version comes with a more glare resistant screen. The storage itself can be expanded via microSD card. There is no difference in frame rate or graphics quality across the three models.

In terms of content, fans of Steam as a platform more than likely already own a lot for it. One of the Steam Deck's key selling points is its ability to play games from a user's Steam library. Not everything has Steam Deck support, but it's easy enough to check what is guaranteed to work and what isn't. In terms of raw specs, the console has a 2.4-3.5GHz CPU, a 1.0-1.6GHz GPU with 8 RDNA 2 CUs, and 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM. If you need that part translated into English, Steam says it's enough to play recent AAA titles "really well."