How To See Which Games In Your Steam Library Are Compatible With The Steam Deck

You will, of course, need a Steam account with a library of games for this process to work. Assuming you meet both of those basic requirements, checking which games in your Steam library are compatible with the Steam Deck is very simple using Valve's compatibility tool.

1. Using a web browser, navigate to Valve's Steam Deck Compatibility tool website.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the website and click the "Sign In" button.

3. Enter your Steam login credentials in the prompt that appears and then click the "Sign In" button again.

4. Wait for the web page to refresh.

5. Scroll down through the categories on the web page to view the games in your Steam library that are "Verified," "Playable," "Unsupported," and "Untested."

Valve

Ideally, you'll want to stick with the games listed in the "Verified" category; these are titles Valve's team has verified as compatible with the Steam Deck console across all tested metrics, including everything from performance to input controls and the display. Players can expect the best Deck experience with these games.

Valve

Titles listed under "Playable" are also compatible with the portable console. Steam warns, however, that "Playable" titles may require "extra steps or manual work from the user." This means you may need to manually tweak the graphics settings or, at times, use the touch screen and on-screen keyboard for things like entering a name.

Valve

Games listed as "Unsupported" cannot be played on the console, while "Untested" games haven't yet been evaluated to determine which of the other three categories they fall under. Valve notes that a game's category can change over time as the developer releases updates that add or improve Steam Deck compatibility, or when new Steam Deck software updates are pushed out.