5 Intriguing Victorinox Products That Aren't Swiss Army Knives

The Swiss Army Knife is as much of a product type as it is a brand. The item packs numerous tools, from screwdrivers to corkscrews and beyond, into one sleek case, thus securing its classification as a "multi-tool." And while the Swiss Army Knife is indeed of Swiss invention, the term wasn't coined until World War II, and only because American soldiers got tongue-tied trying to pronounce the item's name at the time — Offiziersmesser, German for "Officer's Knife."

While plenty of companies create their own versions of the Swiss Army Knife, when most people think of the term, they picture arguably the most iconic version, which bears a red handle and a logo with a white cross flanked by a red background. This incarnation of the Swiss Army Knife has been the bread and butter product of the company Victorinox since the early 1900s — earlier if you count when it went by the name Messerfabrik Carl Elsener.

However, it's never a good idea to put all your eggs in one basket, and Victorinox produces more than just Swiss Army Knives. Some of its other offerings also channel the company's almost century-and-a-half of experience manufacturing knives and other sharp implements, while others keep your personal belongings safe during transit.

What are these items? On one hand, we could say you'd never guess if you only know Victorinox for its Swiss Army Knives. But on the other hand, they'll probably make sense as you read about them.