Which Toyota SUV Models Come With AWD?
If you're a Toyota aficionado and are often subject to rainy, icy, snowy, muddy, or other slippery conditions, buying an all-wheel drive (AWD) Toyota SUV can be a great way to tackle the challenges that come with driving on such demanding surfaces. That's because while SUVs with one driven axle can become stuck in difficult terrain if one or more wheels loses traction, Toyota SUVs with AWD can continuously work their way through all kinds of roads. Thankfully, Toyota, being a volume SUV manufacturer, offers a broad choice of AWD SUVs to choose from. So to help make them easier to identify, we've compiled all the Toyota SUVs that come with all-wheel drive.
For the sake of simplicity, we've made sure to only include actual AWD Toyota SUVs on this list. Thus truck-based, four-wheel drive Toyota SUVs such as the Toyota Sequoia, 4Runner, and Land Cruiser have all been spared. That's because, in contrast to AWD, which is excellent for wet and minor off-road conditions, four-wheel drive is a more robust system that's designed to provide maximum traction in severe off-road conditions or other demanding applications.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross & Corolla Cross Hybrid
The Corolla Cross is Toyota's smallest and least-expensive Toyota SUV, with msrp starting from $24,035. It typically comes with a front-wheel drive system in standard spec across all three trims (L, LE, and XLE). However, all of those models can also be had with an available all-wheel drive system, which is offered as a $1,300 option. The system works alongside a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque.
As you might expect, specifying your Toyota Corolla Cross with AWD system results in reduced fuel economy. According to the EPA, current Toyota Corolla Cross SUV models with AWD return 29 mpg in city driving, 31 mpg on the highway, and an average of 30 mpg. That combined figure is 2 mpg less than you get with front-wheel drive models, which average 32 mpg in city-highway driving.
As for the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, you get a standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system on every trim level, including the base Hybrid S, Hybrid SE, Hybrid Nightshade, and Hybrid XSE. In addition to standard AWD, opting for the Corolla Cross Hybrid nets you one of the hybrid SUVs with the best fuel economy, too, with up to 42 mpg combined. But you'll pay more for it, though, considering the base-spec Corolla Cross Hybrid S begins at $28,395 (msrp).
2025 Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, & RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
The Toyota RAV4 has been electrified for a while now, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions also on offer. While each powertrain choice offers slightly different characteristics, all three are available with all-wheel drive. Traditional gas-powered RAV4 trims such as the LE, XLE, XLE Premium, and Limited all come standard with front-wheel drive, but buyers can select the $1,400 all-wheel drive option when building their choice grade. These non-hybrid models also represent the cheapest way into a RAV4, given the $28,850 starting msrp for the entry-level RAV4 LE.
With the RAV4 Hybrid, you can select from seven trims: Hybrid LE, Hybrid XLE, Hybrid SE, Hybrid Woodland Edition, Hybrid XLE Premium, Hybrid XSE, and Hybrid Limited. Every grade offers AWD as a standard equipment, but pricing starts slightly higher than the non-hybrid RAV4 at $31,900 for the base Hybrid LE. And, for the amount, you'll be getting a Toyota SUV that is both AWD-equipped and fuel-efficient. EPA-rated mpg figures suggest the RAV4 Hybrid will give you up to 39 mpg, while non-hybrid RAV4 AWD models average 30 mpg max.
If you're considering the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, your options will be down to just the SE and XSE, both of which offer all-wheel drive as standard. Efficiency wise, the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid can achieve up to 94 mpg of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) or 38 mpg combined. Pricing for the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid starts from $44,265 for the SE trim and tops out at $48,135 for the top-spec XSE grade.
2025 Toyota Highlander & Highlander Hybrid
The Highlander is another likeable Toyota SUV model with AWD. The gas-powered variant offers up to five different trim options to choose from, of which the Highlander XSE and Highlander Platinum come standard with AWD. The Highlander LE, XLE, and Limited all feature a front-wheel-drive system in standard configuration, but AWD can be had with all three models as an optional extra for $1,600. That's in addition to a base msrp of $39,520, $42,670 XLE, or $46,775.
If you're big on fuel economy and can afford to pay at least $46,020, then you'll be glad to know that all five Highlander Hybrid trims come standard with AWD. That means you get all-wheel drive no matter whether you want the entry-level Highlander Hybrid XLE, Hybrid XLE Nightshade, Hybrid Limited, Hybrid Limited 25th Edition, or the fully-loaded Hybrid Platinum.
Fuel economy is also good, as hinted. The most efficient Highlander Hybrid models return an EPA-rated 36 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 36 mpg combined. That's 12 mpg better than an AWD-equipped gasoline Highlander, which averages 24 mpg.
2025 Toyota bZ4X
For drivers who want an eco-conscious Toyota SUV with AWD, the bZ4X is a prime candidate. It is the first Toyota vehicle to offer zero emissions driving in the U.S., and is available with both front- and all-wheel drive. Going with the AWD version gets you an SUV that integrates two electric motors — one each on the front and rear axle – energized by a 72.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack to generate 214 total horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque.
Owners can also achieve ultra rapid charging with a Level 3 DC fast charger, which can replenish the AWD bZ4X battery from a 10% to 80% charge status in 35 minutes (front-wheel-drive variants take 30 minutes). With a 240-volt home chargepoint or public Level 2 charger, it takes around 9.5 hours to fully charge the Toyota bZ4X. And when that happens, an AWD Toyota bZ4X can deliver an all-electric driving range of up to 228 miles in bZ4X XLE spec or 222 miles in Limited and Nightshade guise.
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander & Grand Highlander Hybrid
The freshly baked Toyota Grand Highlander is a fairly new addition to Toyota's SUV range, having only recently been introduced as an all-new model for the 2024 model year. It sits between the Highlander and Sequoia, with a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains. Of the four non-hybrid Grand Highlander trims, three models are offered in front-wheel drive, including the LE, XLE, and Limited. That leaves the Grand Highlander Platinum as the only model to be equipped as standard with AWD.
However, if its $54,045 starting msrp feels like a stretch for your budget, Toyota does offer AWD as a $1,600 add-on to any of the LE, XLE, and Limited trims. For those wanting something with the usual fuel-saving Toyota hybrid technology, you'll be happy to hear most Grand Highlander models come standard with AWD. Among these are the Hybrid LE, Hybrid Limited, Hybrid Nightshade, Hybrid MAX Limited, and Hybrid MAX Platinum — meaning the Hybrid XLE is the lone front wheel-drive hybrid option for consumers.
2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Speaking of Toyota SUVs that are new to the market, the Crown Signia is a new-for-2025 hybrid midsize SUV that's been introduced as a replacement for the second-generation Toyota Venza in the U.S. market. Unlike other Toyota SUVs on this list, which offer AWD as an optional feature, the Crown Signia comes standard with all-wheel drive, with the Toyota Crown Signia Limited and XLE trims both featuring an electronic on-demand AWD system.
As you'll have probably guessed, the system operates as a front-wheel drive most of the time in order to enhance fuel economy. However, it can sense when the Crown needs more grip and switches from FWD to AWD, sending up to 80% of power to the rear wheels for more grunt. All that muscle comes courtesy of a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder paired with electric motors to generate 240 total horsepower. And as for fuel economy, EPA estimates suggest a Toyota Crown Signia will return 39 mpg in the city, 37 mpg on the highway, and 38 mpg combined.