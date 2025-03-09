Which Toyota SUV Models Come With AWD?

If you're a Toyota aficionado and are often subject to rainy, icy, snowy, muddy, or other slippery conditions, buying an all-wheel drive (AWD) Toyota SUV can be a great way to tackle the challenges that come with driving on such demanding surfaces. That's because while SUVs with one driven axle can become stuck in difficult terrain if one or more wheels loses traction, Toyota SUVs with AWD can continuously work their way through all kinds of roads. Thankfully, Toyota, being a volume SUV manufacturer, offers a broad choice of AWD SUVs to choose from. So to help make them easier to identify, we've compiled all the Toyota SUVs that come with all-wheel drive.

For the sake of simplicity, we've made sure to only include actual AWD Toyota SUVs on this list. Thus truck-based, four-wheel drive Toyota SUVs such as the Toyota Sequoia, 4Runner, and Land Cruiser have all been spared. That's because, in contrast to AWD, which is excellent for wet and minor off-road conditions, four-wheel drive is a more robust system that's designed to provide maximum traction in severe off-road conditions or other demanding applications.