Maserati Found Supercar Buyers' Big Dealbreaker, And The MC20 Folgore Paid The Price

Maserati has, for all intents and purposes, done exactly the same thing since 1914, and that is make Italian supercars with classically beautiful looks and wacky engines. It's fairly traditional, at least as far as Italian sportscar companies go. The contemporary Maserati MC20 is a continuation of that tradition. It has butterfly doors that all Italian supercar should have, a huge Maserati badge on the grille, and a wild 621 horsepower V6.

Maserati, in its push towards electrification, thought it was a good idea to make an electric version of the MC20, by the name "MC20 Folgore" ("Folgore" being Italian for "thunderbolt"). On paper, that all sounds great and pretty straightforward as far as current car trends are going. After all, the automaker already made a GranTurismo and GranCabrio Folgore.

Instant torque and the low center of gravity that are inherent to EVs tend to make for a pretty enjoyable driving experience. But here's the rub, apparently no one wanted an electric MC20 Folgore, so Maserati canceled it, and that might actually be more Maserati's fault than the sometimes fickle tastes of the supercar market.