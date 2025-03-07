7 Of The Best-Looking Dashboards Ever Designed

We've looked at some classic car dashboards we'll never see again, and we've told you about others that seemed far ahead of their time. But what about dashboards that might as well be works of art? Regardless of the era or the car you're driving, there's one universal truth: When you're behind the wheel, you're hopefully only looking at the road and the dashboard. Automakers frequently create dashboards with specific elements which lend a certain feel to the driving experience. Luxury cars use leather, wood, and intricate designs to convey an upscale feeling. Performance-oriented cars often feature prominent, easy-to-read gauges and racing-inspired aesthetics. More ordinary cars have functional, easily-produced dashboards utilizing materials like polypropylene and polyurethane.

All of these styles can be aesthetically pleasing, though, and there are countless examples of exquisite car dashboards of all shapes and sizes. Compiling a list, therefore, means condensing over a century's worth of automotive excellence into only a few examples. To distill things down a bit, let's take into account two things: timeframe and function. When was the dashboard made, and how did it fit the car's design and intended audience? As such, this list will be divided by decade and will focus on form over function. Some of these dashboards feature remarkable craftsmanship, while others are beautiful in their simplicity. But all of them are timeless, unique, and gorgeous to look at. Let's start with the 1960s and work our way forward to the present day.

