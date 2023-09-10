12 Cars With The Most Futuristic Dashboards We've Ever Seen

Nobody knows what the future will look like, but car designers often try to predict it. Ever since the creation of the first concept car, the Buick Y-Job in 1938, designers have used this platform to develop ideas of how automotive styles will be shaped in upcoming years. This has led to some extremely imaginative designs showing up at auto shows, wowing the public with forward-thinking concepts and ideas. Often, those designs incorporate technology thought to be the next big thing in automotive engineering, such as the 1958 Ford Nucleon, foretelling of a future of nuclear-powered cars that can go 100,000 miles before refueling. Obviously, it never made it into production.

Not all futuristic concepts make it into production cars, but some do. Furthermore, while styling can be very avant-garde and progressive, the dashboards are often where you will find the most potential glimpses of the future. The interfaces allowing us to manipulate cars are the most tangible connection to them, and the tech that we interact with is constantly evolving with increasingly advanced hardware. Furthermore, modern dashboards already look like something of the future and the proliferation of touchscreens makes them endlessly versatile. This often makes dashboards of older cars more interesting in some ways. Considering the context of the time in which they were created, these are the most futuristic we've seen.