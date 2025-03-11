12 Of The Most Expensive Ford Models Ever Made, Ranked
The Blue Oval has produced a laundry list of iconic cars over the decades, and many of the most desirable can fetch eye-watering sums among collectors. The marque's priciest models have sold for seven figure sums at auction, but even those that don't quite reach that benchmark can sell for more than most people would consider paying for a house.
Using data from the Glenmarch auction tracking database, we've compiled a list of 12 of the priciest Ford models to sell to date, ranked in order of the price that they achieved at auction. However, this isn't an exhaustive list, and it won't take into account private sales or one-off collector commissions from aftermarket manufacturers.
We've chosen to exclude Shelby-branded cars here, since virtually all of the most valuable Shelby cars were created prior to Ford Motor Company's takeover of Shelby production in 1968. Plus, there are so many Shelby seven-figure collectors' grails that they deserve a separate list of their own.
1995 Ford Roush Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans Am – $720,000
By the time that Roush's '95 Mustang SCCA Trans Am first lined up on the grid, the series had adopted a very different set of regulations from its foundation. Rather than racing modified versions of roadgoing cars, the Trans Am competitors had become custom built silhouette cars that looked like their roadgoing counterparts but featured unique lightweight tube frames. This allowed Roush to build bodies resembling multiple Ford models on one frame, but underneath all of them sat a 310 cubic inch V8 and a five-speed transmission.
These Mustangs silhouette car were rarities, with only 33 built between 1984 and 1997. The car that appeared at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2018 was one of the very last examples built. It was bought by Michael Dingman, a former Ford director and prominent collector of the brand, a few years after its construction.
Unlike many of the most expensive race cars sold at auction, the '95 Mustang didn't come with a verified competition history, although it was thought to have been driven by Tommy Kendall, three time champion of the series. At the time of the auction, it hadn't been driven in 19 years, but that didn't stop it from achieving a hammer price of $720,000.
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 – $735,000
The Sierra Cosworth was never sold new in America, but in the U.K. it's one of the most sought after performance cars ever to wear a Ford badge. It was originally developed as a homologation special, allowing the Euro-spec Sierra sedan to qualify for Group A regulations. At the time, homologation rules dictated that Ford had to build and sell a minimum of 5,000 examples of the car. Of that run, 500 of those could be evolution models that offered performance and aero upgrades.
The Sierra Cosworth RS500 takes its name from that rule. It was one of the 500 top-spec models, and featured a Cosworth 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 224 horsepower. Final assembly was completed at Aston Martin Tickford, with each one hand built. The example that appeared at Iconic Auctioneers in 2023 is likely the best preserved in existence, having covered just 5,192 miles from new and been meticulously maintained.
Its one-of-a-kind condition — combined with the car's beloved status in the U.K. — saw it achieve a sale price of £590,500, or roughly $735,000 at 2023 exchange rates.
1932 Ford Model 18 Edsel Ford Speedster – $770,000
A unique piece of Ford history, the Model 18 Edsel Ford Speedster is a one-off custom that was built under the direction of Edsel Ford as his personal vehicle. Working closely with future Ford chief designer Eugene T. "Bob" Gregorie, Edsel created a car that took inspiration from those that he'd seen while on a trip to Europe, with flowing lines partly shaped by Gregorie's previous work as a yacht designer.
The car was built on a stock 1932 Model 18 wheelbase and featured a Ford V8 engine, with the bodywork being completely unique to the Speedster. It was built by the Ford Aircraft division, which was idle at the time, and finished by senior engineers at Lincoln. Edsel reportedly used the car to commute to work a number of times, before commissioning Gregorie to build a sportier, faster successor. In total, Edsel would commission three of these one-off models.
The second of that trio is in long-term museum ownership, while the whereabouts of the third example are unknown. That meant that collectors were presented with a one-off opportunity when the Speedster appeared for auction at RM Sotheby's in 2016, and as a result, it sold for $770,000.
1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 Princess Diana – $894,000
Princess Diana's influence on the British media was a transformative one. She was even dubbed the most photographed woman in the world, with paparazzi recording every detail of her life until one particularly aggressive encounter saw her involved in the infamous car crash that tragically cut short her life. As a result of the press obsession with her, even her choice of car was closely scrutinized. In 1985, when she took delivery of a custom built Ford Escort RS Turbo, photos of her and the car quickly became front page news.
A Ford was seen as an unusual choice for a Royal, with most of the rest of her family opting for Rolls-Royces, Jaguars, or Bentleys. It was also unique, being the first and only Series 1 Escort RS Turbo to be finished in black paint. Diana used the car for three years, eventually returning it to Ford's Government Sales division, where it was then sold to the division manager's wife.
Strangely, it was then bought by a British radio station and used in a prize giveaway, before eventually ending up in the hands of a Ford collector. The car appeared at an Iconic Auctioneers sale in 2022, having been restored to pristine condition and having just 24,961 miles on the clock. It sold for £722,500, roughly $894,000 at average 2022 exchange rates.
1977 Ford F-150 Custom Pickup Hoonitruck – $990,000
Legendary stunt driver and Hoonigan creator Ken Block passed away in early 2023, and since then a number of cars, bikes, and personal items from his collection have been put up for public sale. Many of those items appeared in a 2024 sale to benefit the 43 Institute, a charity set up by his family after his death, but his highest-grossing vehicle to date was auctioned separately by Barrett-Jackson in January 2025. The Hoonitruck is one of Block's most notable creations, having appeared in multiple Hoonigan videos and starred in an installment of his viral Gymkhana series.
The 1977 F-150 was extensively rebuilt with a twin-turbo 3.5L EcoBoost V6 at its heart, plus an all-wheel drive system that gave Block better control when the truck was sideways. Which — as anyone who's seen its video appearances can attest to — was a lot of the time. The auction reached a final price of $990,000, making it one of the most expensive Ford pickups in history. However, it previously appeared for an even higher price, with a dealership listing it for $1.1 million back in 2021.
1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor – $1,000,000
It's far from the most expensive movie car ever — in fact it's not even the most expensive Ford movie car ever — but the Ford Mustang Eleanor's $1,000,000 sale price at a Mecum auction is still surprising. That's partly because the sale was achieved back in 2013, and thus the price would be equivalent to around $1.38 million in today's money. The seven-figure car is the only surviving Eleanor Mustang from the 2000 movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," a remake of the 1974 cult classic of the same name, and was built by a Hollywood-based movie car specialist.
It sported a 351 cubic inch V8 with around 400 horsepower on tap, and it was used primarily for close-up shots as opposed to the stunt sequences responsible for wrecking the other Mustangs. The auction listing credits the car as being "the [one] that jumpstarted the Eleanor resto modding craze." That craze has seen no signs of slowing down, and so perhaps the original movie car's sale price shouldn't be so surprising given that some recent Mustang Eleanor tribute cars have reached prices of over $400,000 at auction.
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition – $1,001,000
The return of the Ford GT nameplate in the mid-'00s was a milestone for Ford, and examples of the car remain highly sought after among the wealthiest car collectors. One particularly rare variant is the Heritage Edition, which featured a Gulf Oil livery as a tribute to the classic colors of the late '60s GT40 race cars. One example appeared at a Mecum auction in January 2025 and set a new record for the model, reaching a final price of $1,001,000.
A total of 343 examples of the GT Heritage Edition were produced, and the auction example was presented in as-new condition, with just 71 miles on the odometer. Prices for the '05-'06 Ford GT have remained high overall, with Classic.com listing an average sale price of $437,000 as of this writing. However, the final price of this particular GT is still an exceptionally high one even given its mileage and rarity, and it marks a new milestone for the model. Whether this is indicative of a wider trend of higher first-generation GT prices in the future, or whether this example was a one-off, remains to be seen.
2023 Ford GT MkIV – $1,870,000
Unveiled in 2023 as the track-only swan song for the most recent GT generation, the Ford GT MkIV represents the supercar in its most extreme form. Demand for the car outstripped supply, as evidenced by the $1,870,000 hammer price that one example achieved at a Mecum auction in January 2025.
That example was chassis number #001, and only had three miles on the clock when it appeared for sale. A total of 67 examples of the GT MkIV were built for Ford's most loyal — and well-heeled — customers, at a starting price of around $1,700,000 each. The auctioned example reportedly also boasted options totaling a further $100,000.
As well as sporting an extensive bodywork overhaul aimed at making the car even more aerodynamic than before, the GT MkIV received an uprated version of the regular GT's EcoBoost V6 engine, with its displacement upped to 3.8L and its power output subsequently upped to 800 horsepower. Multimatic racing dampers were then fitted, plus a unique suspension setup aimed at turning the car into the ultimate track day toy. The auctioned car also featured a unique livery inspired by the classic 1967 GT40 that won Le Mans.
2020 Ford GT MkII – $1,870,000
Alongside the later GT MkIV, the previous track-only iteration of the GT also achieved an auction record of $1,870,000. Again, it was achieved at a Mecum auction, this time in 2021. The car crossing the block was another as-new example, with 15 miles recorded and a unique livery that paid tribute to Ken Miles, the driver of the GT40 that claimed a disputed second place at the 1966 Le Mans. The GT MkII was both lighter and more powerful than the roadgoing car, with 700 horsepower on offer from its 3.5L V6 engine.
It also produced a whole lot more downforce — 400% more to be exact, making it far better suited to dealing with high-speed apexes. It was fitted with an FIA-compliant roll cage, although it seems like the owner of the car never actually put any of this race tech to use on a track. Instead, the record-setting GT MkII was kept as a static trophy, before being passed on to an equally wealthy collector. Let's hope that the second owner unleashed its full capability on the track rather than storing it as an investment piece.
1969 Ford Bronco Big Oly – $1,870,000
Most of the priciest Fords are sports cars or supercars, but there's one notable exception in the seven-figure Blue Oval club. The Big Oly Ford Bronco raced by Parnelli Jones achieved a price of $1,870,000 at a Mecum auction in 2021.
It was built in time for the 1971 Baja 1000 and won the race decisively, then repeated the feat the following year. In 1973, Jones took further victories in it at the Baja 500 and the Mint 400. He continued entering it in various races until 1975, before keeping it in his personal collection. It entered the 2021 auction from that same collection, having remained under his ownership in the intervening decades.
At the heart of the truck sat a 351 cubic inch Windsor V8 churning out 390 horsepower. The truck itself was constructed on a space frame, with most of the similarities between it and the stock Bronco being only visual. The bodywork, again all custom, was a mix of fiberglass and aluminum.
On its debut win, the truck proved unstoppable, beating its competition by an hour. It became an icon in the off-road racing world, and so it seems fitting, that this one-of-a-kind Bronco became the most expensive truck ever sold when it crossed the auction block.
1968 Ford Mustang GT Bullitt – $3,740,000
Few other movie cars have become quite as iconic as Steve McQueen's Mustang from "Bullitt," and so when the original car from the movie appeared at a Mecum auction in 2020, it caused a storm.
McQueen himself had reportedly tried to purchase the car several times after filming concluded, but the owners at the time were having none of it. They kept the car within their family for decades, hidden away from the public eye, eventually showing it off with help from Ford at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.
Until that point, the car was considered lost, with the family owners making sure to keep its whereabouts and provenance a secret to all but a handful of trusted relatives. Eventually, the family decided to part with the car, with the exceptional interest from collectors seeing it reach a final price of $3,740,000 including fees at the 2020 auction.
1966 Ford GT40 MkII – $9,795,000
Still undoubtedly the most iconic Ford ever made, the GT40 is comfortably the most valuable model ever produced by the American automaker. The most expensive example to sell at a public auction to date is the 1966 GT40 MkII that achieved a third place finish at the 1966 Le Mans, which saw a final price of $9,795,000. It was sold at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction in 2018, and was one of only eight examples of the GT40 MkII ever built.
Unlike many of the record-setting Fords here, the GT40 MkII was not stored away in an air-conditioned garage and never driven. Over the decades, it has made appearances at a wide variety of global classic events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the GT40 Reunion at Watkins Glen, the Ford Racing Centennial, and six entries into the Le Mans Classic. As of this writing, it's on display at the Shelby American Collection in Boulder, Colorado.