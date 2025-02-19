12 Of The Most Valuable Cars Of All Time
Automobiles occupy a thrilling space in the market where history, art, and speed intertwine. While most of us navigate our daily lives with our point A to point B commuters, there exists a world of the affluent who vie to lay claim to the greatest automotive masterpieces of all time.
In the new Gilded Age, the billionaire class thinks little of plunking down 10 or even 11 figures for certain vehicles. In recent years buyers have raised the bar on what constitutes the most someone would pay for a car. It seems like not even a year passes without new price records. What makes a car valuable is a curious combination of pedigree, design, performance, and its place in the evolution of the automobile. The market is full of examples of vehicles that sold for astronomical prices by dint of their place in history.
In honor of some of the most incredible vehicles to ever emerge from a factory, we list 12 of the most valuable vehicles to ever cross the auction block.
1962 Shelby 260 Cobra CSX 2000: $13,750,000
When driver-turned-builder Carrol Shelby began putting Ford V8s into a British body from AC Cars, few envisioned the iconic status the vehicle would achieve. One of the most revered American sports cars of all time, the Shelby Cobra is nothing less than a racing legend. With an original MSRP of around $7,500 ($75,000 in 2025) and lacking basic amenities like a roof, buying a new Cobra wasn't for everyone. It would be like snagging a first-generation Dodge Viper when it came out; only enthusiasts with deep pockets and spare garage space would be interested. Despite excellent press and performance, selling them wasn't always easy.
Shelby only built Cobras for six years. Despite low production numbers, the Cobra has had an outsized impact on the used market. As the car's cache grew, values increased. While kit cars abound, an original Shelby Cobra in a desirable configuration like the 427 can fetch over a million dollars.
The 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra CSX 2000 is the crown jewel of the Cobra lineage. It was the very first Shelby Cobra ever built — the sole prototype. Its historical significance and provenance make it an irreplaceable piece of automotive history. This reverence for its history has translated to big money on the auction block, making it a highly sought-after item among collectors.
The CSX 2000 went up for auction in August of 2016, ultimately fetching a price of $13,750,000.
1970 Porsche 917K: $14,080,000
One of the most successful race cars from a company built on success in racing, the 1970 Porsche 917K is royalty — and for good reason. It was the first-ever Porsche to win the 24 Hours of LeMans — one of the planet's most grueling and demanding races. Manufacturers and drivers have poured gallons of blood, sweat, and tears into achieving greatness on the hallowed track, but though LeMans has run since 1923, Porsche had never achieved a top spot when it conceived the 917K in 1968.
The impetus for the new design was a change in regulations. The FIA officially raised displacement limits from 3.0 to 5.0 liters, making Porsche's previous race car, the 908, non-competitive. A mere nine months passed between the first sketches and the car's presentation at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1969.
The incredible and iconic Porsche 917K not only secured the German automaker its first-ever Le Mans victory in 1970, but it also went on to break speed records and dominate racing for years. One of only 65 ever built, Porsche sold this particular 917K to driver Jo Siffert — an essential and documented part of its history that drives the price up further. The late Siffert's 917K underwent a complete restoration before going to auction in 2017. The auto world watched as the bidding broke the ten million mark on its way to a final sale price of $14,080,000.
1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider: $19,800,000
Besides having one of the coolest vintage car logos ever, Alfa Romeo, a brand with a rich history and significant impact on the automotive industry, has the honor of building one of the most valuable cars ever sold.
Besides being beautiful to look at, the 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spider represented the pinnacle of pre-war auto technology. Its double overhead cam in-line eight-cylinder engine mated to twin superchargers, produced a remarkable 180 horsepower, placing the Alfa at the peak of sports car performance for the time.
Alfa began work on the 8C 2900B in 1935. 8C variants swept the podium at the 1938 running of the Mille Miglia, but it was the 1939 Lungo Spider edition that pulled significant bids at auction in 2016. The advent of Superleggera construction allowed for the lightweight build of hollow steel tubes and aluminum. With a graceful body designed by Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring, only 32 2.9 chassis were made. Of those 32, only 12 became Touring Spiders, and only seven received the extended chassis found on the '39 Lungo.
They were on par or even superior to the Bugatti Atlantic; owning and driving one, even when new, was a status symbol. After decades, a perfectly preserved specimen like this one occupied the highest echelons of the auction world. The 1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider sold for a whopping $19,800,00 at auction in 2016.
1994 McLaren F1 LM-Spec: $19,805,000
The most recently built car on this list, the McLaren F1, has the rare distinction of having only increased in value since its release in 1992. The first road-going vehicle to break the 200 mph barrier, the F1 set numerous records for performance.
McLaren built only 106 F1s, making them incredibly rare and sought-after vehicles. As difficult as it is to source any F1, the F1 LM-Spec soars into rarified air as one of only two produced to Le Mans (LM) spec. After winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, McLaren authorized a limited run of commemorative F1s dubbed the LM. Among other modifications, McLaren tapped the LMs to receive an unrestricted 680-hp engine along with alterations to coachwork and aerodynamics.
This LM-Spec made international rounds. Sold brand new to a Japanese owner, a German collector acquired it in 1999, returning it to the McLaren factory to receive the LM-spec upgrades. In October 2007, it went to a connoisseur in New Zealand after a service check with McLaren. It appeared at rallies and tours worldwide, each entry earning it a complete maintenance regimen from the factory.
When it came up for auction in 2019, experts predicted the exhaustively documented show car would fetch more than $22,000,000. It didn't quite achieve that mark but still demanded a jaw-dropping sales price of $19,805,000.
1955 Jaguar D-Type XKD501: $21,780,000
Our journey through the history of iconic cars brings us to England, where Jaguar, a brand known for its elegance, has been crafting masterpieces for over a century. The D-Type, a car that left its mark on the race track, including a victory at the 1955 Le Mans race, is a significant milestone in Jaguar's legacy. This victory also set the stage for the emergence of the legendary Jaguar E-Type, which has a fascinating story of its own.
The following year, the newly formed Scottish team Ecurie Ecosse built a winning D-type piloted by Ron Flockhart and Ninian Sanders. With a 3.5-liter DOHC in-line six-cylinder with a four-speed manual transmission, the D-Type outperformed big names like Porsche, Lotus, Aston Martin, and Ferrari. What made the Ecure Ecosse car special was that, unlike so many of its peers, it never suffered a wreck that destroyed it entirely. The XKD501 is the only surviving, intact, and original racing Jaguar from the era, including C-types and D-types.
In 1970, Ecurie Ecosse sold the D-Type to Scot Sir Michael Nairn, who meticulously restored it to its original Le Mans specifications. Sir Nairn cherished the car for decades before it changed hands to a collector in 1999. The D-Type's reputation as one of the most significant British sports cars in history continued to grow, leading to its sale for $21,780,00 in 2016.
1935 Duesenberg SSJ: $22,000,000
Not every ultra-valuable car became that way by winning on the race track. The Duesenberg brothers incorporated high performance into their legendary cars, but today, they are known more as works of art than race machines. A Duesenberg will always fetch high prices on the used market, with the average specimen demanding a nearly $2 million ownership fee.
The Duesy J model first appeared in 1928 as a top-tier competitor with luxury and performance brands like Rolls-Royce. Enormous, sleek, and aesthetic down to every detail, the SSJ variant of the J line was a supercharged straight-8 cylinder, 400-hp monster that showed up in 1935. Today, it is amongst the rarest and most collectible American cars ever. But when this SSJ went to the auction block as one of only two ever built, it brought something special — previous ownership by film icon Gary Cooper.
The SSJ served as part of a promotion to sell the last J cars in 1935. Loaned out to Gary Cooper and Clark Gable for six months, Cooper bought the SSJ at a discounted price of $5,000 (a new one would cost a normie up to $15,000 — over $300,000 in 2025). A golden-era film icon owning a golden-era American automobile is a real 1-2 punch for the right collector. Some wealthy aficionados bit hard In 2018, when the SSJ became the most expensive American car ever sold at auction, beating out the CSX 2000 by a considerable margin at $22,000,000.
1956 Aston Martin DBR1: $22,550,000
The Aston Martin DB5, which debuted in the James Bond film "Goldfinger," is likely the most famous car Aston Martin ever produced, but it is not the most valuable. That honor goes to the 1956 DBR1, chassis number one, which sold in 2017.
Like many Aston Martin models, its initials derive from David Brown, who purchased the brand for £20,000 in 1947 and set about turning it into a racing champion. As the first of only five DBR1/1s produced in 1956, the pure racing car is an exceedingly rare culmination of a dream.
With a 2.5-liter engine producing 212 horsepower, the DBR1/1's sibling won the prestigious 1959 Nürburgring 1000. This particular car has a rich history, having been driven by legendary auto personalities such as Carroll Shelby and Jack Brabham. As the only DBR1/1 ever to be auctioned, it garnered significant interest in 2017. The fact that it had a reproduction engine under the hood was no deterrent to potential buyers — the original engine was also part of the package.
When the hammer fell on the final bid, the DBR1/1 made history again. The sale price of $22,550,000 set a new record, making it the most expensive British automobile and the seventh most expensive car ever sold.
1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta: $30,255,000
The truth is that '60s vintage Ferraris litter the top of the list of the most expensive cars that ever went to auction. We haven't included them since doing so would essentially make this a list of various Ferrari 250 GTOs. But the story of the most valuable cars ever cannot be told without eventually arriving in Maranello.
In 1967, Ferrari unveiled the 412P, a civilian version of its esteemed P3 and P4 race cars. This exclusive model, a blend of the P3 and P4, was the pinnacle of Ferrari's race technology. With only four original 412P Berlinettas ever produced, two original and two converted from P3s, owning one is the crowning achievement for one lucky Ferrari fan.
Chassis number 0854, with a body crafted by Fantuzzi, housed a rear-mounted 4.0-liter V12 engine that churned out 420 horsepower. The 412P, a top-level racer for a year before FIA regulations shifted, continued to dominate the tracks for a decade. The names of its drivers, Richard Attwood, Piers Courage, and Lucien Bianchi, are etched in the annals of racing history.
After its illustrious racing career, this 412P journeyed through several owners before coming across the auction block. It stands as the sole survivor of its kind, retaining its original chassis, engine, body, and transmission. In a market where vintage racing Ferraris are highly coveted, the opportunity to bid for this rare gem was a dream come true for ultra-wealthy collectors. It ultimately demanded $30,255,000 when it sold in August 2023.
1957 Ferrari 335 Sport: $36,000,000
The next car on this list also comes in Racing Red paint. The 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport was the next step in Ferrari's evolution from the 315 S. Its reputation is marred by a tragic incident at the 1957 Mille Miglia when one killed 14 spectators along with drivers Alfonso De Portago and Edmond Nelson — helping foster Enzo Ferrari's reputation as a builder of killer cars.
Despite that unfortunate incident, the 335 S enjoyed an illustrious racing career, turning in the fastest average lap time at Le Mans and going 1-2 at the Venuzeulean 1000. Like the 412P above, only four 335 Sports were ever built. When it went up for auction in 2016, experts compared it to the sale of a Picasso painting.
Though it may be a work of art, the 335 Sport's 400-horsepower and Scaglietti-designed body was pure racer. It was a member of Ferrari's championship-winning 1957 road-racing team. When it sold at auction for $36,000,000 in 2016, it set the now-broken record for the most valuable car ever auctioned.
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO: $51,705,000
The 335 Sport may have set the sales record, but it wouldn't hold it long. Just two years later, another prancing horse danced up to the auction block, and this one would beat the mark set by the 335.
Phil Hill once pushed this 3.0-liter V12-powered 250 GTO to its limits at the Targa Floria endurance race, and it earned first-in-class honors two years in a row. Finishing 20 races in its career with 15 first-place podium spots, it was the third of only 36 250 GTOs ever built.
It's big news in the auto world whenever a 250 GTO comes up for sale, but this one seems to be the king of the castle thanks to its pedigree and fantastic condition. Considered one of the most desirable collector cars of all time, the 250 GTO broke the 335's record when a 1963 model sold for $38,100,000, but an eager buyer eclipsed that sale with a $51,705,000 bid in 2018. Its historical significance and cultural importance make it a true gem in the automotive world.
That might be the highest auction price, but it still may not be the most expensive 250 GTO ever sold. In June 2018, CNN reported a private changing of hands for a 1963 model with an alleged price in the $70,000,000 range.
1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen: $52,500,000
Scoring a Mercedes-Benz is often an expensive proposition, but this one takes the cake. When Karl Benz and Emil Jellinek's companies joined to form Mercedes-Benz in 1926, few could have foreseen the impact it would have on automaking worldwide.
Life in postwar Germany was bleak. Much of the nation's industries had been destroyed or handicapped, and the average German was still emerging from the rubble. It may have been comforting to witness the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen restore Mercedes' reputation in the racing world.
Driven by august personalities such as Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio, this streamlined chassis powered by a 2.5-liter engine took the checkered flag at the Formula Libre Buenos Aires Grand Prix in 1955. Unfortunately, just a year later, Mercedes would withdraw from racing for decades after an SLR killed 84 people flying off the track at the 1955 LeMans.
Nonetheless, this W 196 R retained its legendary status. With one of only four streamlined bodies developed by legendary Mercedes character Rudolph Uhlenhaut, it was only the second W 196 R ever offered for private ownership. Fittingly, it became the second most expensive car ever sold at auction when it went for $52,500,000 in February 2025.
1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe: $143,000,000
Drumroll, please. We have arrived at the most expensive car ever sold — and it's not even close to the others. With Ferraris setting new sales records every fifteen seconds during the late 2010s, the fact that a Mercedes would set an auction record by a factor of nearly three is stunning. But then again, so is the 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe.
The German gull-wing race car is already one of the most distinctive and praised vehicles of all time, but with over 3,000 built, it isn't nearly as rare as the 412 P or even the 250 GTO. However, a special edition set the top mark for auto sales with an astronomical $143,000,000 sale price.
Rudolph Uhlenhaut became known as the chief development engineer at Mercedes during the golden era of racing. Responsible for the W125 that turned around Mercedes' race program in the late 1930s, by the 1950s, Uhlenhaut was nothing less than the face of Mercedes' racing.
Perhaps that's why Mercedes let him take two of the leftover SLRs (another of his brainchildren) to transform into street-going cars. Uhlnehaut intended to take his personal edition to the 1955 Carrera Panamericana, but the Le Mans crash saw Mercedes pull out of racing. Instead, he ended up using it as his daily driver. Auto legend whispers he once covered the 227-kilometer trip between Munich and Stuttgart in one hour when he ran late for a meeting.
The anonymous new owner likely won't repeat the feat. At $143,000,000, this Uhlehnaut SLR is essentially priceless.