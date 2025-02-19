12 Of The Most Valuable Cars Of All Time

Automobiles occupy a thrilling space in the market where history, art, and speed intertwine. While most of us navigate our daily lives with our point A to point B commuters, there exists a world of the affluent who vie to lay claim to the greatest automotive masterpieces of all time.

Advertisement

In the new Gilded Age, the billionaire class thinks little of plunking down 10 or even 11 figures for certain vehicles. In recent years buyers have raised the bar on what constitutes the most someone would pay for a car. It seems like not even a year passes without new price records. What makes a car valuable is a curious combination of pedigree, design, performance, and its place in the evolution of the automobile. The market is full of examples of vehicles that sold for astronomical prices by dint of their place in history.

In honor of some of the most incredible vehicles to ever emerge from a factory, we list 12 of the most valuable vehicles to ever cross the auction block.