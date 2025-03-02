7 Alternatives To The Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue is the brand's compact SUV and one of its most successful vehicles. In 2024, Nissan sold over 245,000 Rogue SUVs — that's more than any other model in their lineup and accounted for nearly half of Nissans combined truck and SUV sales of 541,193 vehicles. It's a seriously successful SUV, but the compact-SUV segment is highly competitive. Virtually every automaker has an appealing compact SUV with a roomy interior and lots of equipment, so the Rogue faces an uphill battle. Which compact SUV is best? Well, that comes down to your specific tastes and needs, but there's no shortage of qualified rivals.

Before we do a deep dive on the competition, let's set a baseline by looking at the Rogue's stats. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. The Rogue available in five different trim levels, and depending on which you go with, the EPA says it can return between 29 and 33 mpg of combined fuel economy. Starting prices for the Rogue range from $30,620 (including $1,390 destination fee) for the base S trim, all the way up to $40,920 for the Platinum AWD. We'll talk more about how the Rogue stacks up in terms of available equipment and measurements like cargo space below — but power, efficiency, and pricing are a good place to start.

