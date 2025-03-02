7 Alternatives To The Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue is the brand's compact SUV and one of its most successful vehicles. In 2024, Nissan sold over 245,000 Rogue SUVs — that's more than any other model in their lineup and accounted for nearly half of Nissans combined truck and SUV sales of 541,193 vehicles. It's a seriously successful SUV, but the compact-SUV segment is highly competitive. Virtually every automaker has an appealing compact SUV with a roomy interior and lots of equipment, so the Rogue faces an uphill battle. Which compact SUV is best? Well, that comes down to your specific tastes and needs, but there's no shortage of qualified rivals.
Before we do a deep dive on the competition, let's set a baseline by looking at the Rogue's stats. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. The Rogue available in five different trim levels, and depending on which you go with, the EPA says it can return between 29 and 33 mpg of combined fuel economy. Starting prices for the Rogue range from $30,620 (including $1,390 destination fee) for the base S trim, all the way up to $40,920 for the Platinum AWD. We'll talk more about how the Rogue stacks up in terms of available equipment and measurements like cargo space below — but power, efficiency, and pricing are a good place to start.
Honda CR-V
The CR-V is one of the most appealing vehicles in the compact SUV class. It's spacious, efficient, and has a long list of standard and optional features. There are six available trim levels for the CR-V, ranging from the basic LX all the way up to the plush Sport Touring model. Prices range from $31,495 (including a$1,395 destination fee) up to $42,495. It's slightly more expensive than the Rogue, but the CR-V feels a bit more upscale on the inside and offers more space. With the rear seats in place, the CR-V has a total of 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space and with the seats folded it offers 76.5 cubic feet. The Rogue offers 36.5 cubes with its hidden trunk storage being included in the equation, and with the rear seats folded it's just shy of the CR-V at 74.1 cubes.
Like the Rogue, the Honda CR-V uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, but in this case, it makes 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. An available hybrid powertrain uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a combined power rating of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft. EPA fuel economy estimates indicate that the CR-V is a good alternative to the Rogue. Hybrid models top out with an estimate of 40 mpg combined, and the 1.5-liter engine delivers between 28 and 30 mpg combined.
Mazda CX-50
In keeping with Mazda's sporty zoom-zoom image, the CX-50 offers sharp handling and a fun-to-drive compact SUV experience that gives the Rogue a run for its money. Power for the CX-50 is available via two different engines. The first is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. A turbocharged 2.5-liter engine is also available and puts out a much healthier 256 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane fuel. Those numbers dip to 227 hp and 310 lb-ft if you opt for regular unleaded at the pump. New for 2025, a hybrid CX-50 is also available that uses a Toyota powertrain to produce 219 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. The two gas-only versions of the CX-50 don't exactly top the charts when it comes to fuel economy. According to the EPA it will average between 25 and 28 mpg combined, depending on which powertrain you go with. The CX-50 hybrid, however, has a fuel-economy estimate of 38 mpg combined — putting it very close to the fuel-sipping CR-V hybrid.
Cargo capacity in the CX-50 is limited, especially compared to rivals like the CR-V, but the Mazda still has adequate space. Behind the rear seats, there's 31.4 cubic feet of cargo space and when you fold them flat, 56 cubes are available for all your gear. Pricing for the CX-50 falls in a similar range to the CR-V, a bit above the Rogue. Base models have a starting MSRP of $30,300 (plus a $1,420 destination charge) while the top-trim CX-50 Turbo Premium Plus starts at $43,300 plus that same destination fee.
Ford Bronco Sport
The Bronco Sport uses its big brother's name for a bit of street cred, but despite its diminutive dimensions, it's still an impressive compact SUV with lots of off-road capability. From nose to tail, the Bronco Sport is 172.7 inches long – about 10 inches shorter than the Nissan Rogue. But the Bronco Sport offers decent cargo space behind the rear seats — 32.5 cubic feet compared to the Rogue's 36.5 — not a big trade off. Pricing for the Bronco Sport starts at $32,385 (including a little over $2,000 in destination and acquisition fees) for the base Big Bend model, and moves up to $42,405 for the topped-out Badlands edition.
For 2025, the Bronco Sport gets some new gear, including a standard 13.2-inch center touchscreen across the model lineup and some upgraded off-road equipment on certain trims. Power stays the same, and is adequate on base models and peppy on top trims. The standard engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 180 hp. The optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine available in the top-trim Bronco Sport makes 250 hp — a big number for the class. Official EPA estimates aren't out yet for the 2025 Bronco Sport, but it likely won't differ too much from the 2024 model's 23 to 26 mpg of combined fuel economy, depending on which powertrain you go with. That's significantly lower than class leaders, and definitely lower than the Rogue.
Hyundai Tucson
With angular exterior styling and an impressive interior vibe, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a real looker. It's been updated for the current model year with refreshed styling, and it feels more premium than previous models. The Tucson is available in a wide variety of trim levels and configurations, stacking up well against the Rogue. The Tucson offers excellent storage space across the range, with 38.7 cubic feet behind the second row and 74.5 cubic feet with the second row folded. The standard Tucson comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 187 hp and 178 lb-ft, while an available hybrid powertrain uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine combined with an electric motor to make 231 hp and 258 lb-ft. Topping things out is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers 268 hp and 258 lb-ft, along with 33 miles of electric range.
The most efficient Tucson is the Hybrid Blue trim level, which has an EPA estimate of 38 mpg combined. The standard Hybrid checks in at 35 mpg combined, while gas-powered models deliver either 28 or 26 mpg combined depending on equipment. What does all this power and efficiency cost? Well, the standard Tucson has an MSRP of $30,055 (including $1,450 destination fee) which is competitive for the class. The top Limited Hybrid trim is on par with other hybrids in the class with a starting price of $43,145, while the plug-in hybrid is offered at a starting sticker price of $48,790.
Toyota RAV4
Like the Rogue is for Nissan, the RAV4 is the most popular vehicle in Toyota's lineup. In fact, it recently took the spot as the best-selling vehicle in America from the Ford F-series, selling an astonishing 475,193 units in 2024. The RAV4 is no pickup truck, but it's certainly a versatile vehicle with lots of appeal, and it's available in gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid configurations. The standard RAV4 uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 203 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid RAV4 uses the 2.5-liter engine and an electric motor to make 219 hp – the same amount as the CX-50 it shares its powertrain with. Opt for the plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 and you get 302 horses.
According to Toyota, the plug-in hybrid will go 42 miles on a full electric charge, after which it will return as much as 38 mpg combined. The mild hybrid has a manufacturer-estimated rating of 40 mpg combined (EPA estimates aren't out yet for 2025 RAV4 models), while the purely gas-powered RAV4 falls somewhere between 28 and 30 mpg combined depending on equipment. Pricing for the RAV4 starts at $30,245 (including $1,395 destination fee) for base models, up to a base of $41,600 for the Limited Hybrid AWD version. The plug-in hybrid goes even higher, starting at $45,260 — a big price to pay, but potentially worth the trade-off for drivers who can commute solely on electric power.
Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage has been refreshed for 2026 (a bit ahead of schedule by most standards) with some styling changes and updated tech on the inside. It was already a strong competitor for SUVs like the Rogue, but it just got even better. New headlights and a big 12.3-inch infotainment display are the big changes, along with some new driver aids. The powertrain options stay the same with small increases, and there's a wide variety to choose from. The gas-fueled 2.5-liter engine makes 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, while an available hybrid makes 231 hp (4 additional horsepower compared to last year's model). The plug-in hybrid makes 268 hp — a 7 horsepower jump. If these numbers seem familiar, it's because the Sportage shares its underpinnings and engines with the Tucson.
Standard gasoline-powered versions of the 2025 Sportage are rated at between 25 and 28 mpg combined by the EPA (figures for the 2026 model aren't available yet). The hybrid jumps up to 38 mpg combined with all-wheel drive and an impressive 43 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid Sportage will go 34 miles on electricity alone before switching over to a combo of gas and electricity. Pricing hasn't been announced for the 2026 Sportage yet, but we expect it to cost a little more than this year's model. The 2025 Sportage starts at $28,785 (including $1,395 destination fee) for base models, moving all the way up to $45,785 for Prestige-trim plug-in hybrid models.
Subaru Forester
Updated with new looks and a new hybrid powertrain for 2025, the Subaru Forester has a fresh outlook on life. The Forester has always been a strong competitor in its class, with standard all-wheel drive capability and a roomy interior, but now it has some of the segment's most modern tech as well. There's an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone compatibility, and Subaru's EyeSight driver assist system. Cargo space is a bit down compared to the RAV4, with just 29.6 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. Fold the seats down and it expands to 74.4 cubic feet.
The Subaru's standard engine carries over from previous models — it's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 180 hp and 178 lb ft of torque — but a new hybrid model has also been introduced. The Forester Hybrid also uses a 2.5-liter engine, but when boosted by the electric motors, power goes up to 194 hp. EPA estimates for the Forester with the standard 2.5-liter engine check in at 28 or 29 mpg combined, depending on equipment. Subaru estimates that the hybrid model will return as high as 36 mpg combined — a big improvement. The standard Forester ranges from $31,090 (including $1,395 destination fee) for base models, all the way up to $41,390 for the top Touring trim. The hybrid is a bit pricier, ranging between $39,410 and $41,695.