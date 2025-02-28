What Are Century Series Jet Fighters & When Were They Built?

Jet fighters have been one of the primary methods of air-to-air combat for the militaries of the world for decades. The incredible Messerschmitt 262 was the very first jet fighter, fielded later in World War II. During the conflict, the United States was also working on its first-ever jet fighter, further emphasizing that jet aircraft have a history that is almost a century long.

Incidentally, there's a group of jet fighters that are known as the Century Series. The broader family consists of some similarly legendary models that you might well recognize individually: The Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, for instance, and the F-100 Super Saber. There are six models, all told, and not all of them are strictly dedicated fighter jets.

The Century Series models were built during the Cold War, a critical time for the United States and the wider world, and helped to define the nation's role and power within it. "Lessons learned from Korea revealed that aircraft such as Soviet Union MiG fighters could perform better than US jets in certain situations," retired fighter pilot and US colonel Jack Broughton wrote in Air Force Magazine in 2012, a situation that certainly wouldn't do for the United States in the 1950s. In response, Broughton goes on, "engineers went back to the drawing board and, starting with a designation of 100, launched the Century Series of supersonic fighters."

