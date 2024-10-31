Why Did The US Retire The F-101 Voodoo Fighter Jet, And What Replaced It?

The United States Air Force has flown all kinds of fighters over the years, and many are well-known. Movies like "Iron Eagle" and "Top Gun" show off impressive examples like the F-14 Tomcat, F-16 Fighting Falcon, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and many others. But one aircraft the public likely doesn't know much about is the F-101 Voodoo, which started flying all the way back in the 1950s.

Advertisement

Development for the F-101 began in the 1940s, intended to function as a long-range strategic penetration escort for bombers like the B-52 Stratofortress, while working off the XF-88 penetration fighter program. However, that wasn't its only role — it was used for a variety of purposes, including photographic recon and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). By the time the F-101 was ready to enter the inventory, the U.S. Air Force needed an interceptor, and the F-101B Voodoo was picked for that purpose. The new jet was finally introduced to the Air Force's inventory in May 1957.

Ultimately, the F-101 served its purpose, but it wasn't as refined as the Air Force wanted. Instead, it served as a sort of evolutionary link between the earliest U.S. jet designs and the F-4 Phantom II, which replaced the F-101 as the Air Force's primary interceptor. The multirole aspect of the F-101's service record ended, but they remained in use for decades, retiring from U.S. service in 1982 and the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1984.

Advertisement

[Featured image by U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]