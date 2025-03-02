12 Of The Worst-Looking Toyotas Of All Time

WiLL was a brand conceived by Toyota, Panasonic, Asahi (yup, the beer company), and Kinki Nippon Tourist Company to launch products that appealed to millennials. The WiLL lineup was quite extensive, and included a desktop PC, collapsible bike, dark beer, and of course, cars.

Advertisement

Individuality was WiLL's selling point. Sort of what Apple does today, but on a grander scale, because Apple canceled its car project before it even reached concept stage. Toyota didn't have that problem, though, as it already had a chassis lying around, and producing an "individual" WiLL car was only a question of replacing the body panels and redesigning the interior.

The WiLL Vi (pronounced vee) was based on the Vitz/Yaris, but you'd probably be hard-pressed to even guess it's a Toyota. With its unusual symmetrical sedan shape, the Vi will hardly win any design awards. It just looks too squished, too cartoony. And what's with that egg-shaped body that even the side windows follow? No question, the WiLL Vi will turn heads everywhere it goes for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Although it has a similar shape, the interior isn't as dull as the Yaris Verso's, thanks to the various shades of brown — hardly the funkiest color, but better than grey. The dashboard was made from highly recyclable Super Olefin Polymers, lmuch ike the plastics used in most modern vehicles today. So, although the Will Vi is one of the strangest Toyotas ever made, at least it has some legacy to its name.