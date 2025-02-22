7 Of The Highest Horsepower Ford Mustangs Ever Made

Part of the appeal of the Ford Mustang has always been its power. People have always wanted to put hulking V8 engines under the hood of one and tear down the road like they're the subject of a Bruce Springsteen song. From its earliest days in the 1960s where it was being powered by the 428 Cobra Jet engine that could generate up to 335 hp, it became one of the figureheads of the muscle car generation, and even as that era faded away, the Mustang has remained synonymous with American-built automotive power. Despite emissions restrictions, environmental regulations, oil crises, and more, Ford and Shelby, a frequent collaborator on the car, have managed to find ways to continuously grow the horsepower capabilities of the Mustang no matter what gets thrown in its way. That Mustang Mach I was impressive for its time, but there have been Mustang models since that have doubled and tripled its power output.

Some of the Mustang's most powerful models are plentiful on the road, and others have only had very limited production runs, not even reaching three dozen produced units. There have been so many different special editions, offshoots, high performance models, and more, that it can be a little overwhelming to look at the wide scope of the car's 60-year history and see what exactly are the most powerful Mustangs that Ford has ever produced. Luckily, we are here to answer that question by spotlighting seven different models that rank among the highest horsepower ratings ever achieved by a car from a major manufacturer, let alone just Ford.