What Is The Shelby Mustang Code Red, And Is It Even Street Legal?
When it comes to cars, it doesn't get much more iconic than a Mustang. Everyone knows Ford's line of legendary cars, but it goes much deeper than that. True automotive enthusiasts may even know the difference between a Shelby Mustang and a regular Mustang, have you ever heard of the Shelby Mustang Code Red?
If Shelby Mustangs are high-performance variants of regular Mustangs, then the Shelby Mustang Code Red is in its own category above the rest. Introduced in 2022, the Code Red, formally called the Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red, is a turbocharged modification of the then current-generation GT500. Gone is the supercharger from the 5.2-liter V8 engine, and it's replaced with two turbochargers. In fact, Nelson's Racing Engines fully re-engineered the limited edition car's motor, fitting it with a dual-feed fuel system so that it can use racing fuel when needed.
Naturally, these modifications mean the GT500 Code Red is packing some serious power under the hood. Using 93-octane fuel, it produces 1000 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque. Throw some E85 in the tank and you get 1300 hp with over 1000 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, this behemoth of a Mustang is incredibly exclusive, as Shelby only made 30 and priced each at $209,995.
Is the Mustang Code Red street legal?
The Mustang GT500 is one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made, and the Code Red dials that up to a whole new level. Generating over 1000 horsepower and 1000 lb-ft of torque is unprecedented, which begs the question: is this monstrous car even street legal? Maybe you've figured it out by now, but no, the Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red is not street legal. Not in any state within the United States or another part of the world.
Even though it sounds like a dream for any car lover to take 1300 hp for a spin, you cannot drive the Code Red on any street, interstate, or highway. "While not street legal," Shelby American said in their announcement, "It's very capable at moderate speeds in most any curve. But when the turbos spool up, the car is best enjoyed moving straight ahead."
Shelby designed the vehicle with straight-line speed as the number one priority, making it off-road only. So, if you're in a position to get behind the wheel of a GT500 Code Red, you'll want to secure a racetrack to drive it at. Although this may upset some thrill-seeking drivers, it's an understandable decision considering the Code Red's performance, even compared to other special edition GT500s, like the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition.