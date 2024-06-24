What Is The Shelby Mustang Code Red, And Is It Even Street Legal?

When it comes to cars, it doesn't get much more iconic than a Mustang. Everyone knows Ford's line of legendary cars, but it goes much deeper than that. True automotive enthusiasts may even know the difference between a Shelby Mustang and a regular Mustang, have you ever heard of the Shelby Mustang Code Red?

If Shelby Mustangs are high-performance variants of regular Mustangs, then the Shelby Mustang Code Red is in its own category above the rest. Introduced in 2022, the Code Red, formally called the Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red, is a turbocharged modification of the then current-generation GT500. Gone is the supercharger from the 5.2-liter V8 engine, and it's replaced with two turbochargers. In fact, Nelson's Racing Engines fully re-engineered the limited edition car's motor, fitting it with a dual-feed fuel system so that it can use racing fuel when needed.

Naturally, these modifications mean the GT500 Code Red is packing some serious power under the hood. Using 93-octane fuel, it produces 1000 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque. Throw some E85 in the tank and you get 1300 hp with over 1000 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, this behemoth of a Mustang is incredibly exclusive, as Shelby only made 30 and priced each at $209,995.