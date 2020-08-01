Shelby American Shelby GT500SE makes 800 hp on pump gas

One of the hottest muscle cars in the market today is the 2020 Ford Shelby GT500. As the folks at Shelby have done almost since the Ford Mustang launched, they have taken the 2020 GT500 and hopped it up with more horsepower and performance. The resulting vehicle is the Ford Shelby GT500SE. Shelby American will limit the car to only 100 each model year featuring the Carroll Shelby Signature Edition package.

Each of those limited-edition vehicles will have a Shelby CSM number and will be documented in the official Shelby American Registry. Other owner benefits with the 100 limited models include entry into Team Shelby, a donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation, and more. Other options include a popular wide-body package and a First 15 package.

The biggest change for the Shelby GT500SE is an additional 40 hp from the supercharged V-8 engine. The car also gets a fully functional dry carbon fiber hood, new wheels, tires, suspension tuning, interior upgrades, new badges, stripes, and more. The extra 40 hp is massaged out of the 5.2-liter V-8 engine thanks to a new pulley and coolers for the supercharger.

The car is lowered and features more track-focused springs to make it handle better. Shelby says that it was able to cut 30 pounds of weight from the car thanks to the dry carbon fiber hood. In addition to being lighter, that hood is also stronger than the stock Ford part.

The First 15 package gives owners an invitation to a special party for the group in Las Vegas, an autographed photo of their car at Shelby, one of the first 15 Shelby serial numbers, official Shelby gear, and a one night stay at the D Las Vegas Casino and Hotel to visit Shelby American and other benefits. Shelby American will build the Shelby GT500SE in limited numbers for those who already own a 2020 GT500. Pricing isn’t mentioned, but the standard GT500 can run over $100,000 depending on options.