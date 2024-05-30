A Closer Look At The Supercharged 5.2L V8 Engine That Powers The Ford Mustang GTD

The Ford Mustang was an instant hit upon its release in 1964, despite having an anemic straight six engine as its base powerplant. Two years later, the engines that powered the 1966 Mustang included a bigger I6 and three 289 cubic-inch V8s, with a high-performance model that made 271 horsepower. As the Mustang evolved over the years, its engines got bigger and beefier. The Coyote 5.0-liter V8 is one of the best V8s ever made and first showed up in the 2011 Mustang GT, but many purists stomped their hooves when Ford went electric with the 2021 Mustang Mach-e. The flared nostrils of those loyalists should be relaxing with the latest news from Ford's Dearborn, Michigan headquarters, though.

Ford just unveiled the 2025 Mustang GTD. The car has been in development since 2021 alongside the GT3, which will run at next year's 24 Hours of LeMans — motorsport's greatest race. The Mustang GTD was bred for the track but built for public roads, although it will have a price tag of over $300,000. At its heart sits a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 capable of producing more than 800 horsepower — eight times more than the first Mustang.

The GTD's V8 is an updated version of the engine that powered the soon-to-be-extinct Shelby GT500, tuned to produce about 40 more ponies for the newest pony car. That engine is paired with an eight-speed transaxle to help balance the car front-to-rear, and the rear suspension was updated to manage the weight transfer that 800 angry horses will bring to the chassis.