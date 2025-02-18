5 Alternatives To The Suzuki JImny

The no-frills Suzuki Jimny mini 4x4 has been turning heads across the globe for more than five decades. Since its release as the LJ10 in 1970, the Jimny has served its purpose quite well — offering an inexpensive yet highly capable off-roader with mostly basic features.

Now that Suzuki is discontinuing the Jimny after 2025, there's no more reason for the American market to feel like it's missing out on such a great vehicle. The Jimny was banned from American roads, although the similar Samurai was available in the U.S for about a decade.

If you are saddened by the impending demise of the Jimny or looking for a similarly agile and fuel-efficient off-roader, here are five Suzuki Jimny alternatives that are worth checking out. Just bear in mind that while most of them don't quite provide the unique appeal of the Jimny, they are all available for purchase in the U.S. and legal to register and drive in the country.