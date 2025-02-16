MacBook Speakers Crackling? 8 Fixes & Troubleshooting Tips To Try

Whether you're streaming your favorite show, jamming to a playlist, or stuck in a Zoom marathon, your MacBook speakers suddenly crackling or popping is sure to ruin the vibe. Fast. Nothing kills the mood (or your productivity) like glitchy audio from a machine that's supposed to deliver the gold standard of sound.

Advertisement

The good news is that this problem is fixable — and you can do it yourself. There are both hardware and software factors that can cause your Mac to lose audio fidelity, but some of them have surprisingly easy remedies. So, before you even think about schlepping to the Genius Bar, there are plenty of simple troubleshooting techniques to try at home.

We'll break down the common causes of crackling MacBook speakers — from bugs and outdated audio drivers to dust sneaking into your grilles. Then, most importantly, we'll walk you through how to restore the sterling audio Macs are famous for.