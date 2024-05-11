How To Scan For Malware & Viruses In Microsoft Defender For Mac

Apple's Mac lineup is praised globally for its quality and performance. The laptops are increasingly efficient with Apple's own silicon. You can even improve your MacBook's battery life by changing a few settings. However, despite the advantages that macOS brings over Windows, it isn't perfect. For starters, a current-generation MacBook with reasonable RAM and storage options costs an arm and a leg.

Another big myth about Mac computers you need to stop believing is that they can't get infected with viruses like Windows laptops and PCs. In fact, any operating system is prone to malware as long as there's a vulnerability left open for bad actors to exploit. Sure, the much larger user base of Windows makes it a more lucrative target for trojans and viruses, but your shiny new Apple laptop or desktop computer isn't immune to the dangers of the internet.

There is an abundance of highly rated antivirus programs you can use, with some options that support macOS as well. Microsoft Defender is one such software package, coming as a bit of a surprise given how it has been tailor-made for Windows for years. Here's how you can utilize Microsoft's antivirus solution on your MacBook, iMac, or other macOS devices.