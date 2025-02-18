10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Lexus GX (New Or Used)

Lexus offers many SUVs in its current lineup, from the entry-level UX right up to the flagship LX. The GX sits toward the upper middle of that range, offering more all-terrain chops than the RX and TX, but without the six-figure price tag of the LX. The Japanese automaker recently launched the third generation of the GX, upgrading both the interior and exterior, but crucially not altering the core formula of the SUV. It's still capable, versatile, and competitively priced compared to its main rivals.

Despite its tough looks and burly powertrain, most new GX buyers won't be putting the car through its paces off-road. However, Lexus hasn't overlooked the fact that buyers of older examples are often much more keen to use its all-terrain capabilities, and accordingly, the latest GX remains talented both on and off the asphalt. Whether it's worth opting for the old-school previous generation or coughing up the cash for a new model comes down to a number of factors, but this roundup of the key differences between old and new should help you pick the best option for you.