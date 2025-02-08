Apple Invites Explained: All Of The App's Features You Should Know About

Apple's first-party app suite is fantastic. From Apple Music's lossless audio, excellent UI, and top-notch curation to the new iPhone Journal app that lets you jot down thoughts and connect them to your day-to-day experiences, Apple offers a host of services that enrich one's daily phone use. The latest addition to this is the Apple Invites app. As the name suggests, the app allows users to create high-quality invites for events, gatherings, and parties. Instead of creating digital cards using a third-party app like Canva, you can now perform the task via the Apple Invites app — either on an iPhone or the web.

Advertisement

Apart from the ease of creating an invite via the new app, a big advantage of using Apple Invites is the ability to manage an event from one portal. For instance, you can ask your guests to RSVP via the app, which automatically curates a guest list for you. Additionally, invitees can also get a quick overview of the location, directions to the venue, weather updates, etc. In fact, they can even share pictures with you after the event via a shared iCloud album. Think of it as an end-to-end event invite system that's more than just a graphic designing app.

If this interests you, let's delve a little deeper into the Apple Invites app and go over all the different features it has to offer.