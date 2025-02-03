Image Playground App On iPhone: How To Use Apple's AI Image Generator

It's been a while since the release of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. iPhone users who've gone through the update may already be getting the hang of a couple of cool new features, namely access to a beefed up Siri (courtesy of ChatGPT), Writing Tools, and a redesigned Photos app, among other things. There's also a brand-new app called Image Playground, Apple's AI image generator that uses prompts and photos in your iPhone gallery to create simple but fun images for you to save and share with others.

Advertisement

If you want to give Image Playground a whirl on your compatible iPhone, it's important to note that you may not always get the results that you want. The app will prompt you if more details are needed or if you need to replace anything. You also must first make sure your device is running on at least iOS 18.2 or newer before you can download and use the app. Once your iPhone is up-to-date, you should already see the new Playground app in your home screen.

If not, you can try manually downloading Image Playground from the App Store. In addition, to be able to start playing with the image generator, you need to enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone by launching the Settings app, going to Apple Intelligence & Siri, and switching the Apple Intelligence toggle to the on position. When you launch the Playground app, you'll immediately see the available methods you can use to generate an image.

Advertisement