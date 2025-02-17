Air Force One: 12 Amazing Facts And Features Of The Presidential Aircraft

Upon the founding of the United States, Americans had a lot to figure out about the office of the President. The Capitol, now called D.C., was a rural backwater, and America didn't even have a dedicated Presidential mansion until John Adams took over for first President George Washington in 1800.

As time and technology progressed, America's global influence grew. The era of steam faded, ocean liners rose and fell. Cars replaced horses, and the advent of flight revolutionized the President's travel options, opening up new and improved ways to traverse the world. Coupled with America's rising status as a superpower, a mobile president needed to embrace travel. An aircraft dedicated to the office of the President didn't happen until the Truman Administration of the late 1940s. Since then, the mission has grown along with America's global presence.

Whether ferrying the president of the United States on good will and diplomatic missions, such as the historic trip to China by President Richard Nixon in 1972, or serving as a mobile command center in times of crisis, like the 9/11 attacks, Air Force One has become a symbol of American's global capability.

In honor of one of the most famous aircraft of all time, we dive into the fantastic facts and features surrounding the president's air travel on Air Force One.