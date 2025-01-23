How Long Can Air Force One Stay In The Air?

The president of the United States is known as the leader of the free world, and with that comes the need to travel frequently, including for continent-spanning appearances domestically and diplomatic summits abroad. There's a long history of presidential aircraft, starting with Franklin Roosevelt, but for those long-distance treks, the president currently flies aboard a specially-modified Boeing 747-200B that's designed to be the Oval Office when he's away from the real deal. There's a medical facility, a bedroom for the president and first lady, and even a section of the plane to accommodate the press pool.

To accommodate the president's demanding travel itinerary, Boeing designed the 231-foot, 10-inch aircraft to be able to reach any corner of the planet. It's limited to 7,800 miles before it needs a refuel, but it can refuel midair, essentially giving it an unlimited range. Moreover, the plane is built to withstand an electromagnetic pulse in case it, or the United States, is ever victim to such an attack.

The 747-200B would only need to land when those aboard are out of food and water. Otherwise, it has everything a small command center would need to stay operational, including multi-frequency satellite communications and an office that converts into a medical facility.