What Cabriolet Means, And Why They're Not Called Convertibles

Human language can be a tricky thing. Not only do we have specific rules about how sentences are structured, but we also have a multitude of words that sound alike or are spelled identically with completely different meanings. Take, for instance, lead (to go in front of) and lead (a metal), or bass (a low, deep sound) and bass (a type of fish). That said, you also have totally different words that have the same meaning.

Advertisement

Strictly speaking, there's no difference between a cabriolet and a convertible – the two words can be interchanged to describe a car with a removable roof. Toss in the fact that other terms are also used for an open-roofed vehicle, like roadster, phaeton, and spyder or spider — such as Lamborghini's Huracan Performante Spyder or Ferrari's Roma Spider. In all, it can be very confusing. The word cabriolet first came into use in France during the 18th century and was used to describe a two-wheeled carriage with a driver pulled by a single horse. It lacked doors but did have a versatile hood that could be pulled up to protect the passenger. Ironically, the actual French word for convertible (or cabriolet) is décapotable.

Advertisement

At the turn of the 19th century, when motor-powered vehicles were coming into their own, they had no roof, windshield, or windows. When the first Model T Ford rolled out in 1908, it had a manual pull-up top and was thus technically a convertible in the sense that it could convert from a vehicle without a roof to one with one.