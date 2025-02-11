6 Airplanes Powered By BMW Engines

The Junkers Ju 52 started as a single-engine transport plane in 1930, but its manufacturer wanted it to have more power, so it added more engines (one on each wing), turning it into a tri-motor aircraft similar to Ford Trimotor, one of the most unexpected things Ford built. The three-engine version is known as the Ju 52/3m, which was a hit among operators, with Germany's national airline, Deutsche Luft Hansa, ordering more than 200 airframes.

Advertisement

Aside from using the Ju 52 as a transport plane, the Luftwaffe also ordered a heavy bomber version of this aircraft during the mid-1930s, which it used during the Spanish Civil War in support of General Francisco Franco's Nationalists. Even though the Ju 52 was already considered obsolete by the outbreak of World War 2 in 1939, the Luftwaffe still used it extensively across the front lines, and even Adolf Hitler used one as his personal transport.

Each Junkers Ju 52/3m is powered by three BMW 132T-2 engines, with each one pushing out 830 hp. This allowed the plane to hit a maximum speed of 178 mph and a service ceiling of nearly 20,000 feet, while giving it a range of over 800 miles. While it's not as good as the C-47 Skytrain transport planes that the US Army Air Force used to drop the American paratroopers on D-Day, the Ju 52/3m's durability, simplicity, and excellent handling characteristics made it the preferred transport plane by the German armed forces.

Advertisement