6 Jeep Products That You Might Not Realize Exist

With a detailed and storied history that spans more than 70 years, it's no wonder that there are thousands of people out there with an affinity for the Jeep brand. From veterans who celebrate its critical role in modern warfare to the ordinary person who gets a kick out of its unique appearance and ability to tow heavy items with ease, many continue to support the brand. While numerous vehicles are available for purchase in the United States, Jeep has discontinued various models over the years. But did you know that there are so many other interesting Jeep-branded products that exist beyond just motorized vehicles?

Don't worry, we're not just talking about scale models, apparel, or stickers here. Whether it's telling the time, holding your drinks, or even blasting some music, there are a few Jeep-branded items that you can bring home or take with you into the wild on your next adventure. So, if you have received a Jeep gift card from a loved one or are simply a fan hoping to spend a few dollars on merchandise, here are some official products from the Jeep website that you might want to add to your cart today.