6 Jeep Products That You Might Not Realize Exist
With a detailed and storied history that spans more than 70 years, it's no wonder that there are thousands of people out there with an affinity for the Jeep brand. From veterans who celebrate its critical role in modern warfare to the ordinary person who gets a kick out of its unique appearance and ability to tow heavy items with ease, many continue to support the brand. While numerous vehicles are available for purchase in the United States, Jeep has discontinued various models over the years. But did you know that there are so many other interesting Jeep-branded products that exist beyond just motorized vehicles?
Don't worry, we're not just talking about scale models, apparel, or stickers here. Whether it's telling the time, holding your drinks, or even blasting some music, there are a few Jeep-branded items that you can bring home or take with you into the wild on your next adventure. So, if you have received a Jeep gift card from a loved one or are simply a fan hoping to spend a few dollars on merchandise, here are some official products from the Jeep website that you might want to add to your cart today.
Jeep produces golf equipment and accessories
For Jeep owners who are also into golf, we have some great news for you. Jeep's Callaway Stand Bag is the perfect way to show off when you're hitting a few balls. For $438.95, you can expect velour-lined pockets, a 5-way top, and, of course, that instantly recognizable Jeep logo prominently displayed, embroidered on the ball pocket. If you can spare an additional $98.95, you can add a dozen Jeep-branded Wilson Duo Soft Green Golf Balls. If you don't need quite a dozen, you can instead opt for the set of six Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls, which will cost you only $71.95. With its full-length apparel pocket, there is certainly enough space on this bag to store a bunch of golf-related tech accessories that can enhance your enjoyment of the game.
However, if your budget is tight, the black Jeep Golf Shoe Bag is a significantly cheaper option that sells for just $21.95. It comes with a side mesh compartment, a nylon webbed handle, and the Jeep logo placed right smack in the center. To top off your Jeep-themed golf gear, the gray Jeep Sunday Golf Magnetic Towel retails for $69.95. Apart from its microfiber fabric, the waffle knit towel features a unique magnet that's perfect for easily attaching to metallic surfaces. However, Jeep also offers a 16" X 19" Woven Golf Towel made of heavyweight cotton, complete with a grommet, gold hook, and scrubber, for less than half the price at $26.95.
Jeep sells luxury watches
If you are looking to improve your wardrobe game, a luxury watch may be your next big investment. In the past, we have mentioned the many myths surrounding luxury watches, including the belief that you have to break the bank to acquire them. While there are watches that sell for the price of a car, you can obtain a Jeep-branded one at a fraction of the usual cost. At $650, you can snag the Jeep x Marathon 41MM Willys SSGPM Mechanical Watch. This luxury item features a WWII Marathon dial and is held together by a heritage brown leather strap.
Willing to spend a little more? Jeep also offers the upgraded Jeep x Marathon 41MM Rubicon TSAR Quartz Watch, which is priced at $1,200. Both watches boast the coveted "Made in Switzerland" label and have officially licensed design features, such as the Jeep logo. In fact, the latter is even engraved on both the watch side and the crown. Plus, its rubber strap comes in Jeep's iconic olive drab color.
However, if you do decide to add these watches to your collection or purchase one as a gift, you will need to consider a few things. First, you should order the watch at least two weeks in advance, as each one is custom made. Second, these watches are only available for delivery in the United States, so you will need to risk a package forwarding service if you are not already based in America. Lastly, all sales are final, and Jeep adheres to a strict no-return policy regarding its watches.
Pet accessories fall under the Jeep brand
For pet parents, making sure your fur baby is comfortable during long car rides is key to an enjoyable trip. Aside from investing in accessories like seat belts for dogs, you should also ensure that they are well-hydrated and fed. What better way to make them feel included in your outdoor lifestyle than by having them eat and drink from a portable, Jeep-branded pet dish? For only $22.95, Jeep's Dri Duck Packable Duo Pet Dish can be neatly collapsed into a flat circle with an aluminum carabiner clip that can easily attach to your camping gear. Made of recycled polyester, the compact, water-resistant pet dish opens into two bowls that are laid out side by side.
That said, if you prefer to bring the Jeep branding home with you, get a Jeep-themed pet bowl for $30.95. Available in green, the galvanized stainless steel can hold up to 24 oz. and has a non-skid base. But take note, it only comes in one size and is not dishwasher safe. Additionally, responsible pet owners may be interested in Jeep's bone-shaped dog bag dispenser for less than $6. The white barrel — which can be attached via clasp — holds more than two dozen disposable bags despite being only 3". Apart from this, the brand also sells the Jeep Slick Rock Rubber Collar for $19.96, available in blue.
Jeep offers Yeti products and other beverage accessories
Whether you need a place to hold some cold water, hot coffee, or even whiskey on the rocks, Jeep sells several types of drink holders that can keep you company. In partnership with Yeti, Jeep offers a few different tumbler products that will easily fit into your cup holder, such as the 12 oz. Yeti Colster Can Cooler for $54.95, the 30 oz. Yeti Rambler Tumbler for $74.95, or the 42 oz. There's Only One Yeti for $59.95, complete with a C-handle and straw lid set. Like all Yeti products, these Jeep-branded items are all vacuum insulated, double-walled, and made with stainless steel. That said, Yeti has been known to recall travel mugs before due to burn risks. So, be sure that hot drinks are a risk you want to take before you buy.
For those who are always on the move, Jeep has you covered with their Pride Rainbow Koozie made of laminated open cell foam for your beers, which retails for under $4, and the Wagoneer S Leather Wine Carrier, which is listed for a bit more at $69.95. However, if you prefer your drinks in the comfort of your own home, you can still share your love for the Jeep brand by purchasing a Jeep 9.5 oz. Rocks Glass Set for $49.95. Alternatively, if your tastes are a bit more refined, Jeep also sells a wooden and metal wine set for $92.95, which includes a bottle opener, foil seal cutter, wine stopper, and pourer.
Jeep sells long-range radios
For off-road adventurers, it is not uncommon to find oneself in a location with limited or no mobile phone reception. In fact, for many, being unreachable is a part of the off-road appeal. However, if you're planning to tackle a tough trail with a few friends, it is always better to come prepared in case something goes wrong. To add some peace of mind, you might want to invest in some Jeep-made radios, such as the brand's X-Talker 2 Way Radios for $147.95.
Not only do these radios access 22 different channels, but there are also 14 extra privacy code channels at your disposal, along with over a hundred privacy codes. These Jeep radios can be powered by the included rechargeable batteries but also work with three AA batteries during an off-road emergency. Arguably, this Jeep radio's specs even rival some of the top emergency long-range radios out there.
With a range of up to 38 miles, Jeep outperforms several popular options from other manufacturers that typically cap at 35 miles. That should be more than enough when driving with friends who like to take things slow. However, Jeep also notes that its radios are made to order, which means you will need to purchase this equipment up to three weeks before you actually need it. As with the aforementioned watches, these radios are only available for shipping in the United States.
Jeep also makes audio speakers
Depending on your lifestyle, there is probably a Jeep-branded audio speaker out there for you. Starting at $74.95, the brand offers the 4x4 Day Waterproof Speaker, which features a 4-hour battery life and a built-in microphone. For a few extra dollars, you can upgrade to the Jeep Inflatable Speaker, which has tons of useful features for people who enjoy the rugged outdoors. In addition to its inflatable design, this speaker is also solar-powered and includes LED lights. Even better, you can pair this device with another speaker so the party is twice as fun.
Alternatively, Jeep has also partnered with JBL to produce two distinct waterproof (and dust-proof) speakers. First, there's the JBL Clip 4 Ultra-Portable Waterproof Speaker. The main appeal here is its 10-hour battery life and the built-in carabiner that easily clips onto your hiking pack. Then there's the most expensive Jeep-branded audio speaker, the JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker with Power Bank. At $350.95, this speaker can play for an impressive 20 hours and features a built-in power bank, which is perfect for those long days on the road.
If you're searching for a great Jeep-branded speaker that's a bit more reasonably priced, the Sonosphear Bluetooth Speaker might suit your needs. At $211.95, the Jeep Sonosphear offers an 8-hour audio playtime and advanced 3D stereo sound, which is more than enough for short road trips. Unlike other audio speaker options, the Sonosphear speaker is made to order, so you can expect it to take longer to ship in the U.S.