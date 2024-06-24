The History Of The Original Jeep's Color

Beginning in World War I, all the vehicles commissioned by the U.S. military were to be painted "olive drab." While it's often confused with olive green, the term "drab" is instead specifically used to describe muted grey or brown colors.

"Some accounts claim that it originates with commercial Pullman railroad colours. This may be, though I have never seen an official reference to any such connection. Many countries adopted an Olive Drab colour as a standard military shade, as it represents a compromise between earth colours and foliage colours in temperate climates," wrote author Steve Zaloga.

The specific shade can be hard to recognize today, according to a Kaiser Willys blog, as many of the surplus vehicles from the era have been restored and repainted. Moreover, many of the photographs from the era were taken in black and white. According to a 1918 memorandum, "All motor vehicles will be painted an olive drab color. with paint mixed as indicated in Par. 3964. Manual for the Quartermaster Corps. 1917." This was the case through World War II, and encompassed the Willys MB, which would eventually become what we recognize today as a Jeep.