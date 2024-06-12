5 Of The Rarest Jeep Willys Models (And How Much They're Worth Today)

Jeeps have been around since Willys Overland built its light troop and gear carrier for the U.S. Army during World War II. Immediately after the war, WIllys started the CJ (Civilian Jeep) line, which came to include the CJ-5 and CJ-7 once the Jeep brand had become the property of Kaiser Manufacturing, and then American Motors. AMC was responsible for creating the CJ8 Scrambler, which was produced in much smaller numbers than the CJ5 and CJ7. Scramblers are hard to find, and can command more than $50,000 in prime condition.

They're still more common than some of the Willys-era Jeeps, which run from 1945 through 1963. Kaiser purchased Willys in 1953, and rechristened the brand as Kaiser-Jeep ten years later. AMC bought Kaiser in 1969, and was in turn purchased by Chrysler in 1987. The 1945-1963 Willys models remain especially prized by collectors, and many of them have grown to be as or more valuable as AMC's CJ-8 Scrambler. Over the years, there have been a number of novelty Jeeps that cost a pretty penny. Let's highlight a few of the rarest and most valuable Willys Jeeps.

[Featured image by Stephen Foskett via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]