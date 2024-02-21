All About The 'Willys Go-Devil' Engine

The Jeep brand has changed hands many times and is now the property of Chrysler's parent company Stellantis, but the brand was created by WIllys Overland immediately after World War II for the CJ-2A, the company's first civilian model. Before its civilian CJ line, Willys held the Army contract for the original WWII-vintage Jeep, due in large part to the strong, reliable engine under its hood. That engine, the four-cylinder, 134 cubic inch "Go-Devil", was the brainchild of Willys chief engineer Delmar "Barney" Roos, who joined the company in 1938 after spending time at Pierce Arrow, Studebaker, and Rootes in his homeland of England.

The notoriously stubborn Roos was tasked with boosting the power and endurance capability of WIllys' existing four-cylinder engine, which had first appeared in the 1926 Whippet. At the time, the engine produced between 30 and 48 horsepower and lasted only 22 hours at 3,400 rpm. Roos and his cohort updated the engine with new bearings, a pressurized oil delivery system, aluminum pistons, a counterbalanced crankshaft, and a redesigned valve system. Roos also replaced the 57-pound flywheel with a 31-pound version. The redesigned motor could run for more than 100 hours at 4,400 rpm and put out 60 horsepower.

[Featured image by Lothar Spurzem via Wikimedia Commons |Cropped and scaled | CC-By 2.0 ]