3 Discontinued Jeep Models That Deserve A Second Chance

With its origins dating back to rough-and-tumble vehicles operated by U.S. soldiers across European battlefields during World War II, Jeep has long been a brand associated with toughness and durability. But in the years since Jeep's 4x4 acumen was no longer needed in battle, the company has transformed itself from wartime hero into a celebrated consumer brand fronting a lineup of street-ready vehicles that are as much fun to drive in the city as they are far off the beaten path.

Of course, with almost eight decades worth of consumer production under its belt, the Jeep lineup has, understandably, seen no shortage of overhauls, with the company offering all manner of off-road-ready vehicles to the adventure-loving masses over the years. These days, Jeep focuses mainly on models based largely on the vehicles it first sent to battlefields in the 1940s, as well as an impressive lineup of compact, mid-, and full-sized sport utility vehicles.

As impressive as the current stable of Jeeps is, there are no doubt models from years past that longtime fans of the brand not only miss but might like to see make a return to the company's lineup via a modern revival. You can count us among that particular group of Jeep fans, so here's a look at a handful of classic builds from the storied brand that we'd love to see the manufacturer give a second chance.

