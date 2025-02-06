10 Of The Smallest Vehicles Ever Made

When the Smart Fortwo debuted in the United States back in 2008, reactions were mixed, with many skeptical about its safety due to its small stature. At the time, it was among the smallest highway-legal cars available, and it's a wonder it lasted the 12 years it did. And though it may have been mercilessly mocked by Americans in oversized SUVs and giant pickups, smaller cars preceded it — surprisingly, much smaller ones came before.

While some of the earliest motorized vehicles were quite small, they grew as the industry matured. And while the average car size has fluctuated over the decades, the occasional model featuring highly diminished proportions pops up. Often dubbed microcars, these pint-sized automobiles come in a wide variety of configurations and styles, spanning every era of the automobile. Furthermore, some designs can be described as cute and playful, while others come off as utilitarian or just plain ugly.

While some physical limits dictate the minimum size a car can be built, it appears as though some manufacturers have put that to the test. Many microcars receive power from motorcycle engines on a three-wheel setup, and countless prototypes and one-offs have been built over the decades. The list of all microcars is staggeringly long. Therefore, setting aside anything not rolling on four wheels and any model not put into regular serial production, these 10 tiny cars are among the smallest ever made.

