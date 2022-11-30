Fascinating Cars That Were Made By Non-Car Companies

Since the first car set to the streets, countless manufacturers from all over the globe have attempted with varying results to create cars that will sell. But occasionally, companies that make other products have attempted to enter the automobile market, also with varying success, leaving behind some rather interesting concepts and production vehicles.

The reasons a company would want to build a car despite lacking expertise in automaking runs on a spectrum. Some modern technology companies work in a space with adjacent technologies that are already found in electric cars, while manufacturers from earlier days produced mechanical components with similar properties to the automobile. Other companies have large research and development departments that offer novel ideas to create a better car. Many of our most recognizable brands did not get their start making cars, such as Studebaker and Mazda, and entering the automobile business was probably a good way to make profits from changes happening in the marketplace.

Regardless of the reasoning, many companies have tried their hand at automaking. Most of them have not continued, leaving us stories of some interesting ideas that could have been. So, here are 10 fascinating cars made by non-car companies.