Who Makes Subaru Cars And Where Are They Built?

Over the past several decades, the name Subaru has become synonymous with safe, reliable, and innovative automobiles. As the Japanese manufacturer continues to boost its market presence across the globe with celebrated builds like the long-in-production Subaru Outback, that's likely to remain the case for many years to come.

Subaru has, of course, not always been in the automobile game. For that matter, it hasn't always been called Subaru either. In fact, when the company was founded in 1915 as Fuji Heavy Industries, and was largely focused on developing and manufacturing aircraft. At the end of World War II, the company shifted its focus to making automobiles. In the early 1950s, the manufacturer would adopt the Subaru name and iconic six star logo — both of which are inspired by the Pleiades star cluster, a formation found within the Taurus constellation.

Astronomical inspirations aside, Subaru has indeed been designing and manufacturing its own vehicles since it introduced itself to the world as an automaker. The company sent its first build — initially called the P-1, and later renamed the 1500 — to the streets of Japan in 1954. The company didn't start selling cars stateside until 1968, with Subaru confidently marketing its 360 as a "Cheap and Ugly" addition to the U.S. economy car sector. Though future Subaru vehicles would adopt a more "cheap and efficient" approach, The 360 laid the groundwork for the brand's offerings in the U.S.

